Team meeting recordings will be deleted automatically

Microsoft Teams meetings have become almost a daily routine. Despite the fact that telecommuting has given way to hybrid work, meetings via Teams remain a daily routine. Now, the Redmond giant, after authorizing the recording of meetings, will allow them to be easily deleted so that they do not take up space.

Say goodbye to storage hijacked by Teams meetings

Recorded Teams meetings are very greedy, the chosen format compresses very well, but the duration of the calls makes it impossible for these meetings to occupy hardly 1 GB on average. If we start adding daily meetings, we see that this can be a problem.

While these videos are useful, they don’t always need to be kept for a long time. After a few weeks, companies may want to delete old files because meetings become outdated or irrelevant. This will be easier with Teams later this year, as the service will soon have the option to automatically delete meeting recordings.

The feature will work with meetings recorded on OneDrive or SharePoint. Administrators will be able to choose how long it takes before meetings are deleted, including presumably never being deleted.

It is very interesting to have detected this problem before it becomes a real headache for companies. The possibility of automating the deletion of meetings is very interesting since meetings only have meaning for a certain period of time. There comes a time when it is not worth having them, and automation makes it much easier for IT staff to establish a policy to eliminate them.

Microsoft continues to refine teams so that potential competitors like Zoom, Facebook, Slack, or Google can’t offer an equal alternative. In addition, as we have already indicated, a major update is expected which will significantly improve the performance of the application.