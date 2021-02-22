Teams for iOS now allows us to transfer meetings

We usually talk about the teams and the big impact they have had. Already last year, before the pandemic, Microsoft saw Zoom as a rival and it continues to surpass it. However, Microsoft continues to improve Teams so that we can work comfortably using mobile or our PC. Now the ability to forward meetings is built in and we’ll tell you what it is.

Send access to Teams meetings to one or more people from iOS

The latest update for Microsoft Teams for iOS includes some new features beyond the classic bug fixes and enhanced functionality. The Teams team has incorporated a new feature that can be much more useful than we thought,

Version 2.4 includes the ability to transfer access to meetings to one or more people. This allows that, as long as it is allowed, we can send event access to someone who has been banned from the conversation or who we now want to be present.

It may sound trivial, but the functionality of a service lies in its simplicity. The little things like being able to convey or, as Jairo Martínez pointed out, being able to quote someone is key. These are the things that make some products different from others, and we’re happy to see how Microsoft takes every detail seriously.

On the other hand, for Teams for personal use, which we don’t know the impact this has, we can now create events to meet online. This allows us to comfortably meet friends and family. Again, we are not aware of the impact that teams have outside of the commercial arena.

The idea was a great one, but Facebook’s dominance in instant messaging is hard to break. In addition, Microsoft is not patient and has not given the visibility users need to use it.