Teams launches new filters for calls and an improved search engine

Like Windows Search and File Explorer, Microsoft Teams comes with its own search engine. Dedicated to helping us discover messages, attachments and other items that we might be looking for. One of the main functions of the desktop app is the search bar in Microsoft Teams. And Microsoft is currently working on a new update to deliver better results.

Search in Microsoft Teams will evolve

Microsoft will soon be improving search results in Microsoft Teams with more relevant results and AI integration. The Teams desktop app will use a new AI-powered relevance system to help you find the most engaging content among Teams and Microsoft 365 products with just one click.

This update was originally supposed to arrive in December but, a new roadmap update suggests that it has been postponed until June 2021. Too bad, it will arrive much more optimized for our daily use.

The improved search results page will also help users find more relevant content with context for each item. In addition, Microsoft will group each item by messages, people, and files, so that we can easily find the items we are looking for.

Video filters

With Microsoft Teams calls, the team’s primary camera shows our surroundings, and Microsoft also lets us add effects to our looks and backgrounds with built-in support for custom backgrounds.

Last month, Microsoft started rolling out the new meeting experience for some users. Additionally, Teams has also received support for a large gallery, set mode, new background scenes, and other features to improve the overall experience.

Microsoft is currently testing a variety of filters that will add effects to your face and background. Some filters will even improve the lighting in your room and transform your video conferences.

The company will begin rolling out the new video filters feature for the Teams desktop app early next year.