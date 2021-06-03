Teams will integrate end-to-end encryption into calls

Security is a key element and more so if we are talking about business environments where information is of great importance. Currently, encryption is offered during communication while Zoom, its direct competitor, offers end-to-end encryption. Of course, it will soon be on a level playing field.

Microsoft Teams will have end-to-end security in calls

In March, Microsoft announced that it will soon have end-to-end encryption in Microsoft Teams and today Microsoft finally released an update on the arrival of the feature. Something which, as we have already pointed out, can be of great importance to businesses.

End-to-end encryption is the encryption of information at its source and decryption at its intended destination without the ability for intermediate nodes to decrypt the information. Microsoft Teams will support an option to use end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for VoIP calls in Teams 1: 1 ad hoc, allowing users to transmit sensitive information such as passwords more securely .

The Redmond giant plans to start rolling this out in early July and complete the rollout of this feature by mid-July. Ideal for securing teams even more after the summer holidays.

To meet customer security and compliance requirements, IT staff will have full control over who is authorized to use E2EE in the organization. A new policy will be added and it will have a setting to enable E2EE for calls. By default, it is disabled, allowing admins to have full control over the implementation of this feature in their organization.

If enabled, the end user will see the E2EE option in their configuration, by default it will be disabled until the user enables it. E2EE calls will only support basic call features such as audio, video, screen sharing, chat, and advanced features such as call escalation, transfer, recording, merging, etc. will not be available.

E2EE will only work when both caller and caller have E2EE enabled. The feature will be available on desktop and mobile clients, but not on the web.