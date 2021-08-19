TECH Universidad Tecnolgica hires Juan Ramn Garca, former Human Resources Director of Ferrovial Corporation

The manager, with more than 20 years of experience in human resources management, has held various positions of responsibility in multinational companies in the sector, the last 10 years as a Ferrovial manager.

BY RRHHDigital, 1:30 p.m. – August 19, 2021



The TECH educational group, owner of the largest online university in Spanish, TECH Universidad Tecnolgica, announced the hiring of Juan Ramn Garca, former head of human resources at Ferrovial, as the new director of people and organization .

In his career leading undergraduate and graduate training in Spanish in the world, the company – founded and directed by Manuel Snchez-Cascado de Fuentes- has announced the appointment, which aims to consolidate one of the strategic divisions of the company.

The professional will be part of the management committee and will contribute to the expansion of the multinational in the 24 Spanish-speaking countries where the TECH educational group is present.

With more than 20 years of experience in human resources management, Garca has held various positions of responsibility in multinational companies in the sector, the last 10 years as director of Ferrovial, where he has held positions as a department of the company’s human resources, Global Talent management and the Corporate University, responsible for providing joint training to the various companies of a group of more than 70,000 employees.

A job for which he received in 2020 the Facthum Award for the managerial career of HR, an award with which the leaders of the sector reward each year the most remarkable professionals.

He holds a Psychology degree from Complutense University and a Diploma in Advertising and has taken many different training courses throughout his career, highlighting certification in executive coaching and a general management program from IESE.

