Adecco analyzes the professional profiles that are lacking in each autonomy

Technicians, health … What are the most difficult positions to fill in Spain? Which sectors have a talent shortage?

Despite the more than 3.9 million registered unemployed in our country, around 9% of vacancies are currently left vacant in companies and 8 out of 10 companies admit to having difficulties in finding talent, a percentage which has climbed by more than 30 percentage points in the country. Last 5 years

BY RRHHDigital, 00:20 – 17 February 2021



According to the latest data from the Ministry of Labor, the number of unemployed in our country has risen to 3,964,353 registered, which represents an annual increase of 710,500 unemployed (+ 21.8%) in an unfortunate year for the labor market .

However, paradoxically, 8 out of 10 human resources managers in our country admit to having problems recruiting talent for their company, a percentage which has skyrocketed by 30 percentage points in the last 5 years, and ‘Adecco have started to detect that, on average, 9% of vacant positions available in the labor market remain vacant – a percentage which in some very specific profiles and geographies can skyrocket to around 60% of positions vacant.

In this context, Adecco, world leader in human resources management, wants to know first-hand which profiles are deficient in our labor market and what are the reasons that lead to this situation and presents it in its Adecco report on the profiles of deficit and talent shortage in Spain.

While each autonomy has its particularities, some profiles are more affected by this shortage at a general level. This is the case for IT professionals, healthcare personnel, technical profiles and / or a VET diploma associated with Industry development, qualified profiles associated with the development of Services such as commercial and administrative with languages, telemarketers / as; and also, in general, engineers. In fact, many of these profiles benefit from what is technically called full employment.

Behind this deficiency, there are several reasons which explain the situation and which have different origins and fields of action:

The shortage of qualified and well-trained profiles in certain fields (vocational training is in great demand, well above the existing offer, for example) The evolution of changes for certain positions Language proficiency – knowledge of languages ​​is a third language is increasingly required – The search for highly specialized candidates Uncompetitive salaries in certain regions and for specific positions are the source of this talent shortage, which in certain regions is critical. The serious shortage of manpower with a vocational training qualification, medium or higher. Vocational training is in great demand in our country: 38.8% of job vacancies published in Spain require this training as a requirement, a percentage equal to that of vacancies for university graduates and which even exceeded in 2018 the demand for graduates or graduates.

In the words of Rubén Castro, director of Adecco Staffing: “for all people who are about to enter the labor market or to decide on their career, as well as for people who have lost their jobs or who work in a sector affected by this situation and which suffers more uncertainty than others, is an excellent time to invest in training, not only university – very important for part of the labor market and necessary for many profiles which are rare – but also in these deficit and deficit branches. who have a high employability of vocational training. And of course, we must continue to focus on knowledge of languages ​​”.

To all these cases, it should also be added that Adecco’s recruitment consultants detect a reduced desire for mobility of workers and the unemployed caused by the health crisis and movement restrictions. “We have the best-prepared generation in history, our young people, but there is a part of the population which has fallen behind in relation to this level and which can refocus its career on these profiles and sectors. More than ever, talents must focus on requalification and upgrading to increase employability, ”adds Castro.

Deficit profiles by autonomies

To get to know in depth the talent shortage problems that our country is experiencing, Adecco goes into the detail of each autonomous community which are their deficit profiles by sector.

Andalusia: the profiles with the greatest deficit at present are the IT sector (where there are few Web developers, communication technicians, cybersecurity profiles, etc.); on the other hand, the health sector (the health emergency has worsened the shortage of all types of professionals in this field) and, third, there is a shortage of talent in the industrial sector (in particular to fill vacancies for electromechanics and maintenance technicians). Aragon: the profiles with the greatest deficit at present are logistics and transport, automotive, metallurgy, health, pharmacy, commerce and industry in general. Asturias: in the Principality, the profiles most in deficit at present are those related to the technological sector, in particular, there is a significant shortage of programmers. Balearic Islands: in the Balearic archipelago, the greatest difficulties in filling certain positions are in the industrial sector, the health sector and the automotive sector. Canary Islands: in the Canary Islands, the main profiles most in demand and least numerous are salespeople with experience and / or languages, in the service sector; nurses, for the health sector, electromechanical, in industrial and IT profiles, in general. Cantabria: in the Cantabrian community there are two powerful sectors and in which sometimes it is difficult to recruit the right profile and both are linked to the industry. These are the metallurgical and food sectors, in particular the part of the fish canning industry. Castilla y León: in the case of the Castilian-Leon autonomy, several are the sectors most affected by the labor shortage compared to the others: on the one hand, the industrial sector, in particular in the branches food (meat industry), metal, and logistics; There is also a lack of profiles in the healthcare sector, in the contact center sector, in construction, and in general, technological profiles are lacking. Castilla La Mancha: in Castilian-Mancha autonomy, the main problems in finding certain profiles arise in the industrial sector, with a strong presence in the region, and a large part of them, in logistics and transport, as well than in the food industry. Catalonia: we can concentrate the demand for rare profiles in Catalonia in two large blocks: Industry and Services. But there is also a strong demand for IT profiles that are difficult to cover and cross to any sector. Community of Madrid: in the Community of Madrid, needs are more geographically localized. For example, in the area of ​​Corredor del Henares, where there is a strong presence of logistics and e-commerce platforms, it is the logistics sector that experiences the most staff shortages. Likewise, in the populations of the south of the community, with a stronger industrial component in general, there is a shortage of officers, as we have already seen in other autonomies, and in the capital and the towns of in the metropolis, IT professionals are lacking. To all this is added the lack of personnel in primary care, which is why the health sector also presents a deficit of various profiles in the region. Valencian Community: in Alicante, the greatest difficulties are in the industrial sector, in particular in sectors such as distribution, metal, the textile industry and the technological field; In the province of Castellón, the demand for profiles in deficit is also linked to the industrial sector, although in this case, those who present the most difficulties in finding the right talents are ceramics, chemicals, logistics and metal; and, in Valencia, on the one hand, qualified office profiles are needed and, on the other hand, highly specialized technical profiles. Extremadura: three are the areas that encounter the most difficulties in recruiting staff in the autonomy of Extremadura. On the one hand, the technology sector (where web developers, communication technicians, cybersecurity profiles and others are scarce); on the other, there is the health sector (since the start of the pandemic, professionals like nursing assistants, DUESs and laboratory technicians are needed more than ever) and, thirdly, there is a shortage talents in the industrial sector (they are deficient professionals such as the electromechanic and maintenance technicians). Galicia: in Galician autonomy there are several sectors in which there is a shortage of talent, but almost all of them can be grouped in the industrial sector, mainly in the automotive, food and logistics sectors , but in general there are difficulties in recruiting industrial maintenance personnel and engineers in almost all branches. Likewise, IT and business profiles lack autonomy. Navarra: The Autonomous Community of Navarre presents a paradoxical situation in its labor market, on the one hand, it is the third autonomy with the highest average salary in Spain and the fourth lowest unemployment rate in the country, according to data from the latest Labor Force Survey. There are many attractions for working in the region but, despite everything, it is difficult to fill some vacant positions, especially in four major sectors: IT, graphic arts, health and the industrial sector. La Rioja: in the case of the community of Rioja, it is the industrial sector that presents the most problems of talent shortage. Thus, there is a lack of professional professionals such as electricians, plumbers …, but above all qualified profiles such as maintenance technicians and welders. Murcia: in Murcia there are five sectors in which there are deficit profiles: in the food industry, in chemicals, in metal, in the IT sector and in the health sector. In addition, in all sectors, there is a dearth of profiles with languages ​​(sales, administrative, sales engineers, KAM, etc.). Basque Country: different profiles of sectors such as industry in various branches (practically affects the three provinces) are in deficit in the region: metallurgy, automotive, logistics, food … the health sector (especially in Guipúzcoa) and the technology sector, mainly in Vizcaya and Guipúzcoa.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital