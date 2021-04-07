technique for producing transplantable livers in the laboratory: scientists prepare the liver for transplantation in the laboratory

Strong points:

Scientists have developed technology for patients awaiting liver transplants around the world. From now on, patients’ cells will be made in the laboratory. Will be manufactured Gasao Paulo

Scientists have found a unique treatment for patients with liver disease. It is often seen that patients face many problems with liver transplantation. At first, patients do not get the liver easily, if they are found they have to face a long waiting list for a transplant. Today, scientists at the Human Genome and Stem Cell Research Center at the Institute of Biosciences in Sao Paulo, Brazil, have developed the technique for regenerating and manufacturing the liver in the laboratory.

First experiment on mice

The Medical Express.com report states that scientists conducted a proof-of-concept study with rat liver. In the next phase of this research, scientists will produce human liver for transplantation. The article published in Material Science indicates that the next plan is to mass-produce human livers in the laboratory. This will reduce the suffering of patients looking for a donor and may also prevent rejection of the transplanted organ.

Liver production is based on this technology

Luiz Carlos de Caires Jr., who wrote the article, said liver production is based on desicularization and resellularization technology. Recently, much work has been done on tissue bioengineering techniques. He said that in this process, we dissolve in the lab in a variety of detergents and enzymes to separate liver tissue cells from humans. This separates the extrasellular matrix and only the basic structure and the outer form remain. After which, the extracellular matrix is ​​placed with cells taken from the patient. Because of this, the patient’s body is not able to reject this liver after the transplant.

Therefore, the patient’s body will not be able to reject

Myna Zetz, principal investigator of HUG-CELL, said that such a technique easily reconstructs a “reconditioned liver”. After such a transplant, the rejection rate of the organ is also low, as it is made from the cells of the patient. He also claimed that this technology can also repair non-transplantable organs.

This technique will be a boon for patients

Scientists have stated that many times there is a situation where the organs of deceased people cannot be transplanted in a traffic accident. But, with such technology, these organs can be corrected for transplantation. This technology is considered a boon to medical science as there are millions of people around the world waiting for different organ transplants.