Technology and HR, the great merger continues in 2021

Digitization is here to stay. And he did it because of the pandemic. Covid-19 has led 88% of global companies to ask their workers to grow their business from home. This prompted an effort to adapt to the new reality, according to a Gartner study.

The situation has made, according to the same study, that innovation and technology have assumed a predominant role in the field of human resources. Some companies have turned to new tools like Nawaiam, a gamification platform that uses artificial intelligence and big data to select, hire and evaluate the company’s human team.

In this sense, in 2021, the role of the company’s Human Resources will not be limited only to finding the best CV, but will go much further. Experts say the HR field will select the candidate with the most appropriate skills for the job. Soft skills will be taken into account, which are no longer just theoretical knowledge.

Apart from that, he will bet on corporate gamification. This will be done, for example, through video games that stimulate creativity and serve to retain the worker. These types of games are also used to promote focus and employee participation. Indeed, according to MarketandMarkets, the gamification market generated $ 5.5 billion in 2018 and more than double, or 11 billion in 2020.

An example is the product developed by Nawaiam, in which, through a video game, the user is faced with an extreme situation following a natural disaster, which then allows the candidates to be evaluated.

Finally, contactless applications will make it possible to manage the company’s human resources. From now on, HR departments will optimize talent management with tools that can be used by anyone from their mobile. It’s a way to manage talent remotely and adapt to the crisis caused by Covid-19.

The Entrepreneurship Club

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital