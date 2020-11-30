“Technology is already enabling companies to make available the wages that employees have already earned instantly and at no cost.”

Pay on demand is already a reality

Interview. Fernando Cabello-Astolfi, co-founder of Accrual: “Technology is already enabling companies to make available the salary that employees have already earned instantly and at no cost”

Do not miss the interview in which Fernando Cabello-Astolfi describes the advantages, for companies and workers, of using the Accrual tool “Should not there be the possibility of accessing the salary I already have won if I need it? It’s a matter of social justice, this money belongs to the employee, ”explains our protagonist



Pay-on-demand is already a reality. The access to cash that workers earn every day has become an issue addressed by companies with the intention of offering a different value proposition that helps their employees, especially with a vital issue like financial health.

For all this, from RRHHDigital we were able to speak with Fernando Cabello-Astolfi, co-founder of Devengo, the application with which employees can collect the part of the salary they have generated when they need it. “Shouldn’t there be the option to access the salary I’ve already earned if I need it?” This is what Accrual allows companies to receive wages on demand when the employee needs it, ”he explains.

Cabello-Astolfi explains what Devengo is and how its tool allows employees to collect wages on demand. In addition, it also highlights the benefits that Accrual presents for businesses and workers: improved value proposition, digital coverage and cash flow, instant access to pay, every day and every hour, more engagement and employee happiness. .

“It’s a matter of social justice, that the money belongs to the employee. Technology already allows companies to make available the wages that employees have already earned instantly and at no cost,” says Cabello-Astolfi, who will be one of the speakers at the 4th Compensation and Compensation Congress which will take place on December 15

Do you want to know why you should start offering on-demand wages to your workers?

Find out in the interview!

