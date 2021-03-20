LETTER SIZE

Technostrs or stress caused by the misuse of technology: how to identify it and put an end to it

Techno-stress is nothing more than the stress linked to technology, that is to say when we really feel under pressure, in tension, not to be able to adapt 100% to this technological reality. that the pandemic demands of us.

BY RRHHDigital, 1:30 p.m. – March 19, 2021



Although technology was born to make our lives easier, the excessive use we make of it in these times of a pandemic can overwhelm people and negatively impact our mental health. Online work, online shopping, online training, online sports, online dating, online dating… in a world as technical as ours, the risk of being continually subjected to so-called technostrs increases considerably. Techno-stress is nothing more than the stress linked to technology, that is to say when we really feel under pressure, in tension, not to be able to adapt 100% to this technological reality. that the pandemic demands of us. We are not talking about the elderly whose children or grandchildren help them with online orders, we are talking about situations in which anyone can be obscured by a simple online purchase. “I can’t… I don’t know what’s wrong… it won’t leave me,” producing a temporary state of stress in our sanity that can repeat itself dangerously.

Situations conducive to technostrés. How to identify them

There are certain situations in which the so-called technostrs tend to appear, alone or in combination with:

Few skills. When you do not have the specific knowledge or skills to operate in this environment. Not everyone is able to acquire these abilities with agility. It is undeniable that younger people have the ability to adapt more easily to new channels, but there is also the case of people who are stagnant or who do not want to keep advancing in technology, causing their learning to slow down. Concrete infrastructure. Technology requires connection to the Internet, electronic devices and the power grid. The quality of these directly affects the chances of being more or less exposed to technostrs. Failures Whether on the web, on the page we are viewing, on our device … When something goes wrong, a huge frustration begins to build up in us, which is nothing more than the start of technostrs. Information processing speed. It can be very profitable to save time or produce more, but at the brain level, it’s exhausting when it’s all done with technology. Additionally, training our brains to work in this manner hampers our ability to focus and increases the likelihood of error, as the dark side of multitasking – performing multiple tasks at the same time in parallel – promotes dispersal and superficiality. in information processing. Physical saturation. After many hours of staring at the screen, we realize that our eyes hurt, our heads get heavy, we find it hard to remember data we are supposed to have heard, or our fingers get tired of typing. The excess of technological stimuli can reach us unnoticed and accumulate until our system becomes saturated and demands silence. Neglect of analog sensations. Already before the pandemic, but in a particularly intense way since it started, we live an electronic life, through buttons, lighted screens and virtual activities. This is not bad in itself, because it has huge advantages, but it leads many people to neglect the sensations of analog life: observing a landscape, even if it is urban, cooking for yourself, touching it and the smell of objects., The sound. the environment when we can’t catch up with the music on our headphones, and of course, face-to-face relationships.

We should not try to make our life as analogous as possible, unless we want to be detached from the usual workings of the world around us, especially when it comes to work and interpersonal relationships. However, both at the preventive level and if the person already feels “pressed” or overwhelmed by the technology, it is essential to learn to make a good one to counter this saturation and to make a healthy use of the technology which puts it back. at our service.

Here are the advice of ifeel psychologists to de-stress:

Prioritize monitask. In this way, you will also refresh your ability to process stimuli in series (first one then the other) and not in parallel (several at the same time). This is what we call in the world of mindfulness (or mindfulness) “one thing at a time”. Start with your computer screen: there’s nothing like having a million windows open at the same time to switch between them and peck everything without delving into anything. Do whatever you have to do and save the rest of the distractions for later. Dosing technology with a schedule. Organize your technology use with a calendar so you can dose it in a manageable way. There are many hours in the day and you don’t have to spend them all typing and poking around screens, except for a good reason or obligation. If you feel like there is too much technology in your life, mark yourself a “digital blackout” hour after which the reduction in screen usage must be drastic. Modify little routines to release techno-stress. Try not to chat on WhatsApp or look at your cell phone while walking on the street or on public transport. Identify some situations where you can do without technology. You can’t imagine how much your eyes and brain will appreciate these breaks, not to mention the fact that it’s safer to cross the street looking where you’re going. Another example is that at lunch and dinner times, instead of TV at home, you can have background music, or the radio (if you live alone and the silence is very heavy). It’s tech, but it doesn’t have a screen and it will dampen the excess stimulation a bit. Collect the paper book. The sages say that humans read not only with our eyes, but also with our hands. But with whole hands, not with the tip of the finger sliding for a moment on the screen. Books take up space, but they don’t give off any light, nor should they be worn, and reading them on paper enriches the reading experience. Absolutely don’t do all of your shopping online. Unless shopping online is totally inevitable, get out of the house, go to the store, take a walk, interact with an employee face to face, browse the products on your own. In short, get moving. In a pandemic, with caution. Avoid telecommuting after hours. No after-hours work and less thanks to technology. Check if you can uninstall the corporate email from your mobile, so that you don’t receive any notifications or messages from work that you are tempted to attend. Devote yourself to your hobbies and relaxation and leave whatever can wait for later. Non-technological free time. Spend your rest time doing activities that do not require the use of an electronic device with which you connect to the Internet. While watching your networks and chatting on WhatsApp are routines that sometimes erase and distract you after work or during your work day, they keep your brain activated and continue to saturate you without you realizing it. Take a break from gadgets and save for the really important activities that require them. Do not be voracious with your communication on the Internet. You don’t have to respond or immediately check notifications that reach your apps, and not all phone calls are life or death and should be answered on the spot. People use technology very innocently, but at the end of the day we can be very intrusive with each other when we use it to communicate. Be careful when writing and calling and rest assured when answering calls and messages. Select the use. Sometimes we have a certain feeling of saturation of the devices because we spend hours but other times it is because of the content that we consume, that is to say because we use technology to get drunk on the Internet. instead of making our lives easier and taking care of ourselves. For example, spending hours visiting toxic social media profiles is not the same as using your tablet or mobile to do online gymnastics, classes or online psychotherapy. controlled manner and accompanied by a professional for his personal development. In other words, techno-stress can be due to the amount of “screen” we consume, but also how and for what we consume. Ask for help. If you associate technology with anxiety, fatigue, or pressure and you don’t know how to get out of that loop, you should seek professional help. Sometimes the problem isn’t technostrress, but tech addiction, tech aversion, or just tech fatigue. In general, perceiving some level of techno-stress is inevitable for a large part of the population and even more so at a time when everything is done online out of obligation or convenience. Stress itself is inherent in human life and necessary for us to adapt. However, as with any other psychological problem, it is necessary to seek specialized help if, due to the intensity, duration and frequency of the symptoms, we perceive that we are suffering from a mental and physical health problem. and that we are not able to make the necessary changes in ourselves, our routine.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital

SEND YOUR COMMENT