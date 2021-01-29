Telefnica consolidates itself in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index for its inclusion and diversity strategy

Telefnica has been ranked for the fourth consecutive year in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index –2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which measures commitment, practices and policies related to gender equality in participating companies.

The company improved its score, compared to the previous year, by more than 10 points, in addition to being one of the 10 telecommunications operators in the world and of the 18 Spanish entities included in the index. This data is relevant because the companies included increased by 55 from the previous year, to a total of 380, with the presence of eleven sectors, 44 countries and regions, and a common market capitalization of $ 14 billion.

Diversity and inclusion strategies

Among the aspects where Bloomberg values ​​Telefnica’s diversity and inclusion strategy the most are the establishment of diversity criteria in workforce performance targets, the representation of both sexes in selection processes , training in biases, as well as the impetus to break down gender barriers in the technological field, developing and promoting many initiatives such as Technovation Girls, Hacker Women, Woman and Engineer or Scale Up Women, among others. Likewise, Women in Leadership is being developed internally, a program to accelerate professional careers and increase the visibility of employees.

“At Telefnica, we believe that the diversity of our teams, coupled with an inclusive leadership style, helps us achieve better business results. Our commitment is to continue to promote an open and egalitarian culture that allows us to attract and retain the best talent, foster innovation and build a more just society without leaving anyone behind ”, says Ruth Ortiz, Director of data on Telefnica talent, compensation, organization and people.

The GHG benchmark measures gender equality across five pillars:

Female leadership and talent Equal pay and gender pay equity Inclusive culture Sexual harassment policies Pro-woman brand.

“The companies included in the GEI 2021 are expanding the universe of ESG data, integrating gender-related data to meet investor demands,” said Peter T. Grauer, president of Bloomberg, for whom “making this data public helps to ‘advance in the inclusion and transparency of markets’.

Further consolidating its commitment to transparency in the equality environment, Telefnica is one of the five Spanish companies to have responded to the WDI Workforce Disclosure Scorecard in the 2020 edition, – workforce information supported by 52 investors who manage $ 6.5 trillion, with a score of 77%, versus 61% of the industry average.

Likewise, it is a signatory of the Principles for the Empowerment of Women, promoted by the United Nations Global Compact and aligned through the Global Diversity Council and Telefnica’s Diversity and Inclusion Policy, which aims to guarantee both gender equality such as multiculturalism and variety of profiles, ages, abilities and experiences.

