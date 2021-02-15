Teleperformance continues to grow in Spain with the hiring of more than 300 professionals

Teleperformance, a leading multinational in customer experience-driven management services, announces the hiring of more than 300 professionals at its headquarters across Spain during the first quarter of the year. With vacancies throughout Spain and a particular focus on Barcelona, ​​the company offers opportunities for professionals with young, digital, commercial and dynamic profiles, who provide support to their national and international clients, in Spanish, English. and in other languages. Currently, the company offers support to its customers in up to 17 languages.

This growth responds to the process of transformation of the company towards an integrated digital services partner, offering its customers support in their processes thanks to both Spanish and multilingual talents and thus generating stable jobs that accompany the growth of its clients.

These new professionals will join the staff of more than 4,700 employees of the company in Spain distributed in the centers of A Corua, Ponferrada, Santander, Seville, Jan, Madrid and Barcelona, ​​with 4 work centers. The profiles requested are mainly related to digital marketing consulting, sales and customer service.

The company is therefore one of the few companies in Spain that continued to hire professionals during the pandemic.

Teleperformance, which is one of the 103 Spanish companies certified Top Employers 2021 and which also has Great Place to Work and Great Place to Work for Women certifications, places the employee as a fundamental pillar in its objective to offer the best experience for Your clients. According to Teleperformance Spain CEO Augusto Martnez, “Relying on new talent and understanding people means being at the forefront of innovation. Our business cannot be successful if we do not support our employees in their professional growth and development. Our professionals are the key to continuing to add value to our clients.

The company, which has already undergone a major digitalization process, has launched a new model of remote working which is currently carried out by around 80% of its workers. Indeed, Teleperformance predicts that after the pandemic, at least 40% of the activity will be carried out at home, which represents a revolution for a sector where teleworking was less than 2% before the crisis.

