Teleworking is consolidated in Europe with an average of 3.6 days per week

Fall seemed to herald the de-escalation in offices, but the virulence of the second wave of infections forced a new shift in strategy in companies, consolidating telecommuting as the ideal formula for ensuring business continuity. Indeed, European employees already perform an average of 3.6 days of telework per week, according to a recent survey conducted by Lyreco among managers and workers of large companies and SMEs.

Flexible hours or having to spend less time traveling are some of the advantages of telecommuting, but according to survey data, there are also major disadvantages that affect employees, especially those related to to health and well-being.

The home workplace does not offer the same level of comfort, ergonomics and versatility as the office. Sitting all day in a basic chair or concentrating on a laptop screen at the wrong height are seemingly minor burdens that can lead to health problems such as back pain, mental fatigue, or decreased fitness. concentration and performance.

For this reason, Lyreco asked more than 7,000 workers what materials or equipment would improve their level of comfort and help them be more efficient. The most frequent responses were: office furniture (38%) such as chairs, desks and lamps, printers (24%) and ergonomic items (23.4%) such as footrests and cushions lumbar muscles, ergonomic mice or computer stands.

“When you work in a comfortable environment and have the necessary tools to face everyday life, employees increase their productivity and creativity, in addition to their commitment and motivation,” analyzes Manuel Alfonso, CEO of Lyreco Iberia.

Regarding the prevalence of teleworking, the percentage of decision-makers who promote and allow teleworking has risen to 64% since the start of the pandemic, and this percentage could increase in the coming months. Stopping the global health crisis will be a long-term challenge that will take months, if not years, so meeting these employee demands is essential to maintain their performance and well-being. There is still room for improvement in assessing your comfort level at working from home. Indeed, the people questioned noted it on average 3 out of 5, a fact to be taken into account by the companies and the companies.

