Teleworking, stress, lack of interaction … How has the pandemic affected the corporate culture of medium-sized companies?

Almost half of employees in Spanish offices note that their corporate culture has been affected by the restrictions of the pandemic

BY RRHHDigital, 04:15 – 20 January 2021



Bad technology experiences during the pandemic have eroded corporate culture in mid-sized companies, according to the latest Ricoh Europe report involving more than 600 European office workers from companies with 250 to 999 employees.

Among the questions addressed in the survey, the following aspects stand out:

Interaction and collaboration. The study, which delves into the experience of telecommuting during the coronavirus pandemic, reveals that 42% of Spanish employees believe their company culture has been affected by telecommuting due to the lack of face-to-face interaction with colleagues and the lack of the appropriate technology to collaborate and work as a team in an agile and secure manner. Motivation and commitment. Due to technology and communication gaps, one-third (31%) struggle to stay motivated and engaged while telecommuting, while two-thirds (65%) say they miss working with colleagues in person. Pressures and responsibilities. The challenges of telecommuting have also affected employee stress. Almost a third (30%) say they have felt pressure from their managers to be more online while telecommuting. Similarly, 31% feel more stressed when telecommuting due to external factors, such as family responsibilities. Flexibility of work. Against this backdrop, employees expect companies to support their need for a better and more personalized work experience and 67% believe their organization is more open to flexible working after the pandemic. The office, a safe place ?. When it comes to face to face, some companies have already started to make the office a safe place. 77% of employees say their organization has strategies in place to make it safe to return to the office. However, only 53% of workers say their boss has taken an interest in their opinion and concerns about workplace safety.

Ramon Martin, CEO of Ricoh Spain and Portugal, explains: “2020 has been a year of adjustments for all and we must applaud our capacity for collective resilience. Companies must now continue to hone and improve the work experience. You need to focus on bringing people together better, whether they are working remotely or in the office. The right technology allows collaboration and connectivity to flow and bridges the social divide. But in the end, there is little that can mimic the feeling of working close to colleagues. To make it easier to work face to face, it is essential to make sure that the offices are smart and secure. Consulting with employees also goes a long way in creating this essential positive culture. “

