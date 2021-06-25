How to integrate data analysis into people management: Telfonica and LMS give you the practical keys through real success stories

The trend is confirmed: data analysis has reached the HR sector and this with the intention, more than to digitize the management of people, to optimize the relationship with them, to ensure their well-being and to research professional development of your models.

For many, HR Analytics can be a difficult concept to understand, but with many possibilities in the people management industry. For this reason, LMSyRRHHDigital organized yesterday, Thursday June 24, the webinar ‘HR Analytics & Learning Analytics: how to be’ central employee ‘through data’.

During it, we analyzed in a practical way, using real success stories and business examples, how companies have integrated human resources analysis and data analysis into the management of human resources. people. With the help of Marta Prez, General Manager of Leadership Management School (LMS) and Ana Valera, Head of HR Analytics at PDA International and Director of the People Analytics Online Program at LMS, we analyzed in a very practical way what HR Analytics and Learning Analyzes come from their own experiences.

In addition, Luis Gonzlez Quero – EEx Tribe & People Business Partner of Telefnica and Pilar Ortega San Martn – People MyGrowth – Employee Experience Tribe of Telefnica, tell us about an absolute success case at Telefnica applying HR analysis to the management of people.

Large companies give you the keys to integrate data analysis into people management through real practical cases.

