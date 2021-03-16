Telling a story as a screening tool

Research by the Korn Ferry Institute places particular emphasis on the digital workforce shortage. Specifically, he predicts that there will be a shortage of 4.3 million tech workers globally over the next 10 years.

They made this declaration before the pandemic burst into our lives so suddenly and force us to lead a “more digital” life: online shopping, paperwork with our DNIe, team meetings with our children’s teachers … That said, that 4.3 million figure is very likely to fail.

It should be borne in mind that the most advanced digital profiles do not actively seek work, but develop their professional careers in companies of various sizes and sectors. Capturing them will be difficult.

once upon a time …

This sentence is very familiar to everyone … In the recent past, a large number of companies have worked with an Excel (which does not hold everything) and with one or two sources of recruitment such as Infojobs or LinkdeIn. The bad news is that these sources don’t generate engagement with candidates. This implies that companies are irremediably outside their “top of mid”. The candidates do not have them present.

For this, it is important to develop an employer branding strategy, or employer brand for modern people, which does not dilute the value proposition of a company for its employees in the labor market. That is to say, it makes it possible to make a solid and lasting differentiation from the competition over time. You have to think differently.

Emotionally bringing the company closer to the candidates is the way to go. One way to do this is through storytelling, which is mainly to start a story that moves and connects with the contestants. This story should be tailored to the audience you want to engage. In other words, if you want to attract young talent (or of course modern millennials), you can tell a story that connects them exclusively. For example, a framed text during the early days of the Internet in Spain.

These stories need to be told by someone and this is where company employees can make their contribution. If given visibility, not only will they be able to tell this story, but they will also be able to bring out certain details of the culture of the organization.

The 4 pillars on which a story must be supported are:

Close: it must be recognizable by the target audience who must sympathize with the story. Original: you have to say something that has not been seen before. Fluent: it should be easy to understand. To cover this aspect, it is advisable to use video, which also facilitates its viralization. Tension: you have to exploit the space that exists between what is and what should be to hold the attention of target audiences.

Video as the most powerful medium

With the entry into the telecommunications market of more powerful and reliable connections, video has taken an advantage over other formats. Gone are the days when watching a video online was hell.

The main focus of using video as a platform is its ease of use compared to other media such as text or images, and hence its potential for viralization.

On how to make a video go viral and connect with the audience, rivers of ink have been written (billions of pixels to stay modern) in which there are some tricks that maybe don’t fit all. the world, but two important observations can be drawn:

The shorter the better. The most shared videos are the shortest, so it is recommended to not exceed a minute or a minute and a half. Use your feelings. You have to work by conveying a feeling to the user; anyone but sadness will do. Who will want to work in a sad company?

If you want to know more about employee branding, recruiting marketing, automatic recruiting or the candidate experience, you can see it in this white paper developed by Audalia HR Lab and which looks into the near future. who waits for recruiting services.

