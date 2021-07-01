temperature in Canada: weather in Canada Many deaths as heatwave breaks records

Quebec

Due to the thermal dome built in the Canadian sky, the heat broke the 10,000-year record. In the province of British Columbia, mercury has been recorded up to 49.44 ° C. Due to the extreme heat, 230 people died in a single day. British Columbia Premier John Horgan confirmed the death, saying 230 people had died in his state due to extreme temperatures.

Temperature reached above 49 degrees Celsius

Before this Sunday, the temperature in Canada had never exceeded 113 degrees Fahrenheit, or 45 degrees Celsius. This temperature record was set in 1937. But this time, due to the thermal dome formed once every 10,000 years, the temperature also crossed 49 degrees Celsius. Authorities say 65 people have died from the heat in Vancouver alone.

Meteorological Department of Canada told the heat if

The Canadian Meteorological Service said words cannot describe this extreme heat. The Met Office said British Columbia’s record is now above the highest temperature on record in Las Vegas. This heatwave stretches from Canada to America. Record temperatures are also recorded in Washington and Oregon in the United States.

What is the Heat Dome, which has taken its toll

For the first time in Canada in the past 10,000 years, the Heat Dome has wreaked havoc by increasing the heat. This causes heat to spread through the atmosphere and affects the pressure and pattern of the winds. This pile of hot air is trapped in the high pressure area. This makes the ambient air even hotter. It doesn’t let outside air in and keeps the indoor air warm.

This happened for the first time in 10,000 years

US media CBS meteorologist Jeff Berardelli said if we’re talking about data, events like the thermal dome only happen once every 10,000 years. If you have lived in a place for the past 10,000 years, you will only be able to feel the warmth of a thermal dome once. Captain Mike Kalanj of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Burnaby said he had received 25 death calls in the past 24 hours.

Police have appealed for help only in emergencies

The weather service said record heat waves could ease in parts of British Columbia, the Yukon and the Northwest Territories by Wednesday. However, the heat is expected to persist in the Prairie regions. In Vancouver, the police department said it has redeployed dozens of officers and asked the public to call 911 only for emergencies. Heat-related deaths have depleted frontline hospital resources, making it difficult to help people.