Temporality, the big stumbling block in negotiating Yolanda Díaz’s labor reform with social workers and employers

Yolanda Díaz maintains her position in the Executive, becoming the second vice-president with the removal of one of the vice-presidencies. Its job continues to be to negotiate with social agents and employers a labor reform that maintains one last obstacle before it succeeds.

It is a question of temporality, which the CEOE considers to be “intrinsic” to certain professions. He thinks limiting it could have a negative impact on hiring.

Díaz is looking to close the deal before the end of the year. On the table, there is a project which seeks to reform various types of contract, all to limit their temporality. However, the latest proposal from the Ministry of Labor was not appreciated by employers, who, in a joint statement, deem it unacceptable.

“These approaches go against the adaptability that companies need to be able to generate employment”, they note. Although they share the concern of what they call an irregular temporality, they warn that it is indispensable in the labor market.

“Temporality is an intrinsic element in many seasonal activities, so reducing it to a residual phenomenon is detrimental to the employability of many people”, they explain. And what is the temporary status in Spain? This is the second highest rate in the European Union in 2020, according to Eurostat. Ten points above the average and 12 points above Germany.

It also means that only one in ten contracts signed are permanent, which has been happening for 20 years. But that’s not all, because most storms don’t last a week. With June data in hand, 25% of signings were for seven days or less.