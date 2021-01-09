Temporary filomena | When will normality return to Spain?

Publication: Saturday January 9, 2021 2:59 PM

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said that normality “in all areas affected” in Spain by storm Filomena will try “to send him back as soon as possible”, although he indicated that “it will be strongly conditioned by weather conditions “.

The minister stressed that “there are announcements of significant snowfall this Sunday in different regions of the north, center and the Valencian Community and later we will have a few days with significant frosts”. For Marlaska, “the important thing is that we are all cautious and that we take the necessary and precise measures and that we follow the instructions of the competent authorities”.

For his part, José Luis Ábalos, Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, spoke of the anticipation of a return to normality at Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suárez airport. In this sense, Ábalos claimed that “it was tried throughout Friday that it could have functionalities”.

“In fact, when we saw that it was difficult to work on all the runways, we tried to keep working on one or two runways to free them up and produce a take-off, but the situation got complicated. to warn that an airport runway is not the same as a road “, he said, while adding that” there is another problem which is that of visibility and that makes operations very difficult ”.

For this reason, according to the Minister of Transport, “the return to normalcy of Barajas airport is conditioned by weather conditions”. “For the rest, the teams are working very hard. Until 5 am this Saturday, they hoped to keep some track, but it is clear that there are no possibilities,” said the spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation, which said they are working “with the anticipation of whether a track can be refereed at night”, although he insisted that “it depends on weather conditions”.

Regarding the return to normal in Spain, José Luis Ábalos stressed that the low temperatures “make it difficult for all this snow which will turn into ice to disappear”. However, the minister assured that they were working “to guarantee services to the population”, as he defended, they did so “at the worst time of the pandemic”.