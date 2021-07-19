Temporary hire hits pre-COVID levels with over 1.5 million signatures in June: find out the keys

Randstad, the human resources company, carried out a study on the evolution of temporary hiring, the main source of employment in our system, over the past year. To do this, he studied data from the State Public Employment Service (SEPE).

Randstad points out that temporary hiring volumes returned to pre-pandemic levels when 1,625,288 contracts were signed in our country in June. Developments in recent months have been closely linked to the pandemic situation, health measures and the vaccination campaign.

Thus, after the collapse of the interim during the most difficult months of the state of alert in 2020, the volume of contracts increased again – except for the month of August -, reaching nearly 1.47 million signatures.

Since then, this labor market indicator has fallen again, leading to five consecutive months of decline as the epidemiological situation worsened. The vaccination campaign, combined with the economic dynamism brought by the summer campaign, brought the recruitment volume close to 1.63 million contracts, the highest figure since 2019.

“These figures are excellent news, because temporary hiring is a fundamental tool for the creation of permanent contracts, as well as a useful instrument to meet the productive needs of our country, an economic system strongly based on certain sectors in which this temporality is essential. Although precisely for this reason, and as we appreciate in the evolution of temporary hiring, it should be noted that a worsening of the health situation may be accompanied by a negative impact both on the recovery economic and on the trend of job creation ”, explains Luis Prez, director of institutional relations at Randstad.

In the first half of the year, 22.8% fewer were hired than in 2019

So far this year, 7,662,133 temporary contracts have been signed, a figure which, although 17% higher than the same period last year – a positive figure given that over the years pandemic-first months of 2020, is still 22.8% lower than the first half of 2019.

This analysis also took into account the evolution of temporary hiring according to each sector and, although compared to the first half of 2020 there were increases in all, with regard to 2019 there are some interesting differences.

Thus, the sector that has reduced hiring the most compared to 2019 is the service sector, with a drop of 30%, followed by construction (-13.7%) and agriculture (-10.2%) . For its part, the industry saw a slight increase of two tenths.

Information and communication, education and public administration, the most dynamic

Compared to the first semester of last year, and with regard to economic activities, Randstad underlines that those of information and communication (73.7%), education (54.2%), public administration (41.3%), energy and electricity supply (39.1%) and manufacturing industries (31.5%) saw the strongest increases.

On the other hand, the most discreet growth was led by construction (0.6%), the primary sector (3.9%), the hotel industry (4.7%), the health sector (10.5%) %) and recreational and artistic activities (10.9%).

During the first half of this year, the activities which generated the most temporary contracts were the primary sector (1,397,781), manufacturing industries (970,095), hotels (854,400), commerce (794,770 ) and administrative and ancillary activities (678,935), adding together their one-third of all contracts that were signed during this period.

Temporary hiring of young people increased by 25%

Regarding the age of the signatories of temporary contracts, Randstad reveals that, compared to last year, the segment under 25 is the one that has increased the largest increase, 24.8%.

It is followed by the largest group, that of professionals aged 25 to 45, which recorded an increase in temporary hiring of 16.3%. The segment that recorded the smallest increase was the over 45s, with an increase of 13.5%.

Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha and the Balearic Islands lead the increases

The study also took into account the autonomous community in which the professional signs the temporary contract. Randstad underlines that Cantabria (39.4%), Castilla-La Mancha (27.1%), the Balearic Islands (24%) and the Valencian Community (22.6%) recorded the largest increases compared to the first semester 2020.

With more moderate growth, but still above the national average (17%), are Navarre, (21.4%), the Community of Madrid, Euskadi (both with 20.4%), Castilla y Len (19 , 9%) Galicia (19.8%), Aragn (19.6%) and Catalonia (18.5%).

Below the average for the whole country and with the least marked increases are Asturias (16.5%), Andalusia (13.7%), La Rioja (13.1%), Region of Murcia (9, 2%) and Extremadura (8%). The only decrease in temporary hiring compared to last year occurred in the Canary Islands (-3.2%).

Regarding the volumes of temporary hires, the highest were recorded in Andalusia (1,992,233), Catalonia (1,046,261), the Community of Madrid (836,471), the Valencian Community (727,031 ) and the Region of Murcia (450 031). Two out of three contracts signed in Spain so far this year have been in one of these communities.

At the provincial level, the most significant increases took place in Guadalajara (61%), Castelln (46.6%), Tarragona (35.7%), Soria (32.8%) and Toledo (31.7%) , while the most moderate increases were recorded in Huesca. (0.6%), Lleida (3.7%), Badajoz (5.4%), Jan (8.4%) and Teruel (10.4%). For their part, Tenerife (-5.7%) and Las Palmas (-1%), recorded declines.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric