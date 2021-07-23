Ten basic (and non-traditional) skills for a manager in the post-pandemic era

The health crisis has disrupted all sectors of society. Specifically, in the business arena, there are a number of core skills that have gained more strength than ever in team management. They are essential, but they are not the traditional or colloquial skills. Jordi Dami, professor of strategy at EADA Business School and CEO of Setesca, analyzes what these 10 key skills are for any manager in the post-pandemic era to be successful.

1. Adaptation

As Jordi Dami points out, a good manager today must be able to adapt to any new boss. Many changes are taking place today, and this implies new professional horizons. For this reason, adaptation and the effort to prove that one is a good professional is essential.

2. Training and updating

In a changing time like today, an effective manager must be in continuous retraining and, therefore, be trained and always up to date with all kinds of tools, protocols and strategies of interest for the development of his work. In addition, it should explain the type of training you have.

3. Look for alternatives

Since we are in a capricious time, it is essential that the professional knows how to look for alternative professional models and parallel to your current position. This way, you will guarantee an income in the event of job loss.

4. Be proactive

Today’s market needs professionals who adapt and who know how to constantly suggest ideas for improvement. It is essential to be seen as someone innovative.

5.Communication

“Not only is a good manager a good manager, but he looks so,” says Jordi Dami. It is essential to know how to communicate, disseminate achievements, sell ideas and professional skills.

6. Show empathy with employees and suppliers

Knowing how to put yourself in the other’s shoes is something that must be applied at all levels. For this reason, it is good to empathize with coworkers “as much as you would like your supervisors to empathize with you”. On the other hand, there is the false belief that as a customer, you have to be demanding and not very understanding with suppliers. And this is not the case, since very probably in the future it is oneself who can become a provider.

7. Look to the future

A successful manager needs to have a vision for the future, “you need to understand that your current business is unlikely to be your last. Therefore, you have to work on the CV and the professional profile, for what may happen ”.

8. Add value

One of the maxims of a good manager is that you should value the service or product you receive and the people who provide it, as much as the value you want them to give themselves and the service you provide.

9. Not only ask, but also give

You have to understand that at work, “relationships are like accounting. You can’t always ask, you also have to give” Dami analysis.

10. Be consistent

Consistency should guide the career of a good professional. And in that regard, you have to be consistent with what is important, and the business can never be more important than the family.

