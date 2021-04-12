LETTER SIZE

Ten essential skills to become a good leader

As leaders, you have to know how to move from individuality to participation and joint decision-making: this is the key to the success of competitive, proactive and innovative companies.

BY RRHHDigital, 11:00 a.m. – April 12, 2021



Teamwork is the key to the success of any business environment, the effort of different members is reinforced, reducing action time and improving results. In this sense, companies need leaders who know how to organize and manage human capital, and who have a broad vision and a collaborative spirit. For this reason, IEBS Business School, the leading digital business school for online training, points out what skills a good leader should have:

They train and value virtues Valuing the virtues and abilities of different team members, as well as taking care of their continuing education, is one of the most important characteristics of a good leader. They should try to promote this growth as much as possible in order to make that person more motivated and, therefore, much more productive. Sense of belonging: The feeling of belonging to a team or organization not only improves the work environment, but also has a positive impact on relationships and encourages teamwork. In addition, it also affects member motivation, retention, engagement and performance. Empath: Empathetic leaders need to understand and appreciate the perspective of staff. They accept opinions without judgment, even if they don’t share them, and they take their feelings into account. This builds trust in the team and creates a more collaborative working environment. Most importantly, it lays the foundation for employee success. Capacity for resolution A good leader must also stand out with his decisive capacity. You must have the skills to resolve issues that may arise within the organization. You need to be firm when making decisions and excel at it with determination and good humor. Situational leadership: every work team needs a leader who guides them on the way to achieving their goals, but also who knows how to adapt according to the situation. In other words, there is no archetype of leader, he will have to act according to what the company needs, from the most diplomatic to the most authoritarian. It must be flexible. Involves the team in decision making. Decision making defines the success or failure of any organization. Managers do not have to be infallible. Involving employees in decision making can improve the quality and acceptance of decisions. In addition, it promotes the motivation and self-esteem of workers and improves interpersonal relationships. Organization – Structure and order are skills that every leader should master. This will help proactivity, prioritize tasks and, above all, identify those that can be delegated. A bad organization in the management of a team can have very negative consequences, the employees will feel the lack of communication and the ineffectiveness on the part of their leader, which will result in a lack of motivation. Focus on Goals – Set goals, whether weekly, monthly or yearly, to help the team know where to row. These should be clear, understandable and specific so that everyone is focused on the same point and going in the same direction. The leader must design them as a team and concentrate all actions and efforts to achieve them. Good communicator Communication is a fundamental skill for managers, especially when it comes to transmitting the strategy and vision of the company. Good internal communication between the leader and team members should be clear, simple and direct. This will avoid conflicts and problems due to misunderstandings. Responsibility A responsible leader must pursue his goals with perseverance and ambition, but always keeping in mind the consequences of the process. They always look out for the best interests of the team because trust has been placed in them and are the ones who have to deal with any problem that arises. A committed leader will carry out any project with passion.

“Leadership is the key to the survival of any business,” says Scar Fuente, director and founder of IEBS. “The more people commit to doing an activity or starting a project, the better the results and the greater the impact. A leader must acquire or develop a set of skills that will help guide team members towards achieving goals, ”he adds.

As leaders, you need to know how to move from individuality to participation and joint decision-making. This is the key to the success of competitive, proactive and innovative companies. In this sense, IEBS Business School offers the Master in Digital Project Management, a program born with the aim of promoting change in business models, people management and organizational culture.

