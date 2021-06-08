Ten Office Habits That Will Increase Your Productivity and Performance

Activity management tools are great allies for keeping the focus on tasks and for managing time and the progress of tasks

It is frustrating to finish the workday and check that several tasks are pending. If this happens often, it is clear that there is a problem and that performance and productivity is compromised. Spending hours and hours in front of the computer screen challenges concentration, organizational skills and work discipline. If we add to this the long year of pandemic that we have lived and the very rapid transition to telework that we have assumed, we see that there is still a lot to do and to learn in this area of ​​work.

On the other hand, various studies confirm that a large number of workers use parts of their workday to conduct private research on the web. When it becomes common practice, it takes too long at work and affects your personal and overall goals. Aware of these risks, companies try to anticipate the problem. The law allows them to consult e-mails sent by staff or searches on the internet. However, most companies base their relationship with their employees on mutual trust and constant monitoring of results and goals.

“An effective alternative to these methods is to set up tools for managing time and work activities. When there is software that helps the employee to carry out his task with personal and professional benefits, the company also wins. have constant control of time, tasks and route to goals. This continuous view of the situation makes it possible to correct and act on the fly to achieve the intended objective “, explains Joan Pons, CEO of Effiwork.

Habits are also part of success. If work practices are followed every day to avoid dispersal and lack of focus, exponentially improve job performance.

Organize the day. Investing ten minutes to organize the day is very efficient and pays off. If we don’t plan the tasks for the day, we will fall into chaos. The ideal is to go subject by subject and move forward once the previous one is closed. Having a function planning tool facilitates the organization and evolution of work by distributing each task and checking that we do not deviate from the objective. Review the goals. Daily review of established goals confirms whether the designed planning is aligned with those goals. If so, we’ll move on. Otherwise, every day we will be in time to correct course and chart new routes, which translates into efficiency. This habit maintained over time keeps you focused on what interests you. Set priorities. And follow them strictly. Between the important and the urgent, we must not let ourselves be drawn into the whirlwind of everyday life. You need to schedule working time on important but not urgent tasks. If we continually put out fires, we will never finish our work and irrecoverable time will be wasted. A key to better differentiating ourselves: everything that has to do with what is important to bring us closer to our long-term goals. Likewise, it is vital to identify time thieves or unproductive applications, rule them out and prioritize the use of those that promote productivity and help achieve goals. Productivity measurement systems help in this regard, as they are an ideal instrument to eliminate negative factors that prevent taking advantage of time and optimizing management. Say no. If we can say no to what takes time and brings nothing, we will move towards our goals. Using no with confidence builds self-esteem and frees you from unnecessary burdens. The key is to be able to identify whether what they are asking of us takes away or benefits us, and to realize that when we say yes to everything, we are saying no to our work. Multitasking, only sometimes. Simultaneous functions have been overestimated. Keeping the focus on multiple priorities at the same time is difficult and affects results and performance, increasing frustration and dissatisfaction. When more than one priority is at stake, the most common is that the most important is sacrificed. Set specific deadlines. Assign specific time to each task to streamline working hours. By being clear about the order and time, we avoid procrastinating and even forgetting tasks because we have no completion dates. Some advanced activity management systems facilitate this function and have alerts that remind them of project deadlines and warn if the goal is overdue. Plan for breaks. They are needed to rest, maintain focus, and return to work with enthusiasm and new ideas. Every three or four hours fifteen minutes is enough. Do not confuse interruptions such as calls, message alerts, emails, chats, etc. which distract our attention for a while. The lightest comes out before. Following this rule lightens the workload and produces a positive psychological effect, because seeing that the pending tasks are solved, the motivation increases. After organizing the day, the effort and dedication required for each task is estimated. What works best is sending the ones that require less energy and less time first. Two or three completed tasks improve outlook and mood to keep going for the rest of the day. Mail under control. Email is one of the biggest enemies of performance and productivity. The best is to close it and consult it two or three times during the day. If we think that in addition, each employee also usually reviews his personal accounts, the time subtracted from the work day is considerable, 28%, according to the consulting firm McKinsey. A real threat to productivity when, on the other hand, 80% of incoming emails are completely disposable. Rest and concentration techniques. Performance and productivity also depend on good rest and the ability to concentrate. The implementation of effective routines and working methods reduces working hours while promoting digital disconnection. It is also essential to sleep 7 or 8 hours a day, which is recommended. Regarding concentration, there are many techniques to improve it. Meditation is one of them. Simple, natural and effective, it also reduces anxiety and eliminates tension. Only 5 or 10 minutes a day will have a relevant effect.

To facilitate and promote the right to digital disconnection, especially during teleworking, and endless working hours, it is essential to integrate systems with alarms or programmed disconnection notices. This way, you will avoid working overtime which can generate burnout at work and technological stress.

