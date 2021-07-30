LETTER SIZE

Ten reasons that show that betting on well-being at work has a positive impact on the company

Well-being at work is one of the goals of many companies to improve their productivity Many studies highlight the importance of happiness at work



July 30, 2021



More and more companies are relying on internal programs for well-being and happiness at work. Many studies have confirmed that happy workers are more productive and spend their time more efficiently. Investing in well-being at work cuts costs for businesses, the European Commission has estimated that stress at work has cost Europe more than 20,000 million per year.

Promoting well-being at work is one of the objectives of more and more companies, which see their results improving. Here we can note ten reasons why betting on well-being at work has a positive impact on companies:

The worker will be more engaged. A happy worker is a worker engaged in his work and therefore developing his actions as well as possible. You are more likely to stay with the company longer. Well-being at work within the working environment promotes the worker’s stay in the company. Comfort is essential for workers to stay in companies. More possibilities to recommend your company and your position. If a worker is happy in his job, he will pass it on to his colleagues and friends, which will also reflect a good image of the company abroad. Workers are more efficient and collaborative. A good working environment will directly reflect on the results of the employee, he will be able to work in a team in a more natural way and will have a greater capacity for problem solving. They fulfill their obligations in a more creative way. Creativity is one of the most difficult aspects to find in a worker, therefore, companies must promote it and, above all, give their workers a free space to express their ideas and proposals freely. He develops all his talent and gives himself a lot more. If a worker is comfortable in his job, he will feel free to improve his attributes and develop his talent within the company. They are not just limited to their goals, they are more proactive. If a worker is comfortable with his job, he will not simply limit himself to his obligations as established, but will suggest improvements in his area of ​​work that can benefit the whole company. Creation of a sense of belonging. Human capital is one of the most important foundations of a business and therefore creating a comfortable team environment is essential. Well-being at work will provide a sense of belonging to workers who are already part of the company and the continuous flow of new workers, caused by problems related to well-being at work, will be avoided. It represents an economic competitive advantage that is reflected in the product or service. Workers are essential in any business and the more comfortable they feel there, the more efficiently and correctly they will perform their tasks. This will be reflected directly in the product or service that the company sells and therefore in its economic benefit. Well-being at work is essential for sustainable social and economic growth. Well-being at work does not only refer to the human part but also to all the actions that take place in a company. Concern for the environment and a company’s concern for sustainability creates a positive workers’ feeling towards your company and also a positive image of it.

Technology as a solution / Corporate well-being as a solution

It is essential that companies bet on well-being at work as one of the foundations of their activity. In addition to taking concrete actions according to the needs of each worker and his position. As a result of this new trend, a variety of opportunities and methods have emerged that make it possible to analyze and collect data on the well-being of a company’s workers. Thanks to technology, wearables have been developed, devices that accurately measure and monitor well-being at work through different variables.

Xavi Escales, founder of APFTech, a technology consultancy company dedicated to monitoring the well-being of workers at work, affirms that “we are aware that every company is different, which is why our strategic consulting solutions for the people of #AlwaysPeopleFirst, they analyze the situation of each client, paying attention to their current issues without losing sight of the mission and values ​​of the organization ”.

Future organizations and companies should increasingly take into account the well-being of their workers and see it in a favorable perspective for the future of their company and the happiness of their workers.

