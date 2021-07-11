ten tips for disconnecting “for real” this summer

According to Hays’ What Workers Want 2020 report, 1 in 2 Spaniards do not disconnect from their work during the holidays. In addition, the percentage of Spanish employees who say they live connected 24 hours a day to their work is 79%, which is 10% more than the results obtained in early 2020 (Cigna ‘COVID-19 Global Impact’ report) . And while telecommuting has been the salvation for many companies in the midst of the pandemic, data shows that mental health has declined among many workers. According to the Hays study, 75% of employees suffer from chronic stress linked to teleworking.

The new digital nomads: working from the beach house

All of the aforementioned data paints a difficult scenario in which many, faced with the impending holidays and thanks to the advantages of telecommuting, will decide to become “digital nomads” and take their work home to the beach or the mountains. This, if properly managed, should not lead to complications. The problem is, as Gabriela Paoli, psychologist and author of the book “Digital health: the keys to a healthy use of technology”, points out, the type of society in which we live, which pushes us to always be available, to have afraid of missing something, almost enslaved to our presence at a distance. The culture of “yasmo” or “prontomana”, and especially in the absence of limits, the annihilation of the borders between our real life and virtual life and the repercussion of this one on our physical and mental health. The psychological effects of long-term teleworking without a self-monitoring system are clear. The consequences are mental exhaustion, a feeling of isolation, emotional fragility, a false sense of not being productive, etc.

For this reason, it is a mandatory responsibility to stop thinking and fixing. There is a need to deal internally and continuously to prevent devices and the virtual world from sneaking into our off hours. How do you get there?

Exercise active control over devices

It is important “to exercise an active control in the relationship with our devices, whatever they are (work, entertainment, information, relations …)”, specifies Paoli, to which he adds “it is necessary to carry out a research of our identity by excision of the word ‘numerically’; by critical analysis and attitude, conscientiously and in a healthy manner. “The working atmosphere from the vacation spot is flattering and attractive,” of course it is much better to work from the garden, with the pool next to it, listening to the birds … but you have to activate a schedule. “Planning is essential. And of course, fill it. Hence the importance of mastering self to lead and lead our lives. It is very important to learn to manage our time efficiently, to prioritize our rest and to seek our well-being. In this way, we will live more in coherence with our values ​​and our priorities. teleworking can become a double-edged sword, because working from the beach may cause you to feel a false sense of rest or less stress, but in reality you are not enjoying the beach or working 100%.

Tips for “really” disconnecting and resting

Try to leave jobs or tasks closed … and if not, delegate to your coworkers. Give up work or studies. Let everyone know about the vacation period. To anticipate. It is necessary to inform that it will not be available. Exercise the right to digital disconnection (Organic Law 3/2018) Switch to “airplane mode” or delete notifications, emails … Put an automatic response or forward calls or leave an automatic message with another mobile contact. Slow down, try to go more relaxed, without schedules or at least more flexible. Enjoy the simplest things, the simplest and most beautiful moments in life (aimless walking, sunset, reading, music …). The break that is used for analysis and reflection. Reaffirm your accomplishments and assess improvements. Tidy up and clean: your mind, your house, your car … and if you stay at home, the storage room, the office … Stay active, seek to meet friends and family. Have fun, try to feel energizing emotions: sports, recreational activities, meditation … Try to resume the routine little by little, never suddenly. Because otherwise be very hard.

Holidays are all about feeling good and getting stronger. This will make us more resilient in the face of adversity. It’s about disconnecting and reconnecting with yourself. Rest and think. It is above all about recharging the batteries to come back rested and strong. “It is scientifically proven that doing nothing is very healthy. 10 minutes of inactivity a day is very positive”, concludes Paoli.

