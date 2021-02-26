Ten trends that will mark corporate talent management in 2021

The disruption of Covid-19 has joined a work agenda so far marked by the looming horizon of artificial intelligence and automation. It established a before and an after in the company-worker relationship. Companies must reinvent themselves to manage talent.

The Talent Trends report that the LLYC has just published identifies three major axes of transformation for 2021. The first was already marked by digitalization, but it has become even more pronounced. It is the need to prioritize the upgrading and requalification of employees, either to generate competitive advantages in the market, or to respond to the prospect of longer careers or to provide leadership tools. to managers lost in the relocation of work. The second major change involves the establishment of new models of more flexible relations between companies and workers, still too stagnant in the past and with little capacity to respond to current employee priorities such as mental health, balance of personal and professional life or the demand for senior profiles. The third emphasizes the growing importance of communication in a context where teleworking and the forecasting of hybrid models can lead in the medium term to a destruction of the culture and the internal social fabric of companies, and in which the strengthening employee activism in certain causes can create significant differences in trust.

David Gonzlez Natal, Partner and Senior Director of Engagement at LLYC, recognizes that “this is a key moment for the future of companies and the relationship with talent must be at the center of decisions made. Concretely, it is necessary to rethink and strengthen culture in a context of desynchronization and delocalization, to bet on training as the key to obtaining competitive advantages and to generate stronger communication links with the growing activism of employees ” .

Here are the ten trends that will mark talent in 2021:

1. Employee activist

We are giving more and more importance to the position of companies on certain social aspects and to the gap that occurs between the values ​​it defends and the real experience of the employee. In addition, there is a growth in digital activism which provides new tools and, above all, a climate of very powerful emotional contagion. For example, it will be necessary for companies to set up internal instruments for listening in time and detecting employee concerns with sufficient room for maneuver not to fall into a reactive policy in the face of the phenomenon.

2. Eternal employee

Despite the effects of the pandemic, it is a fact that we will live even longer in the future. How to impact this growing longevity in models where physical labor will be less and less relevant due to automation is one of the conversations to develop in the months to come. If companies do not want to risk losing some of their best workers, engaged in this quest for a better work-life balance, they will have to offer more flexible relationship models.

3. Continuing learners

The discussion about the need to develop (acquire new skills) and re-qualify (retrain) talent in companies is not new, but it is more crucial than ever. Technology has so far been the engine that has driven talent into a continuous learning process, but the impact of Covid-19, along with the exponential growth of artificial intelligence, has triggered this key and will do so. even more in the coming months. Digital capabilities will soon be a staple in many businesses, such as reading. In addition, some studies show that 91% of companies expect creativity to be the second most in-demand skill.

4. New managers

According to a PwC survey, 54% of CFOs say their company is considering making telecommuting a permanent option. This presents us with several challenges, but one of the clearest is that managers will have to reinvent their usual way of managing teams if most of them are working remotely. The tie will be one of the keys to maintaining the human bond of the teams. Achieved productivity can only be a goal if attention is not paid to other areas.

5. From employee experience to life experience

2020 has been a year that has separated us physically but, oddly enough, has brought us closer than ever personally. Overnight, we were forced to switch physical meetings to virtual meetings.

We allow colleagues, whom we normally only see in professional environments, to enter the privacy of our homes through our webcam window.

6. Del Whereal When

Not all the effects of the pandemic on the world of work were going to be negative. As we have seen in many examples around the world, the scenario imposed by the new normal has also presented several opportunities to accelerate the agility and simplification processes that companies have always aspired to. Organizations have an unbeatable opportunity to shed unnecessary layers of complexity that burden many of their processes, in favor of talent along the way who are valued for their results, efficiency and commitment.

7. From remote work to hybrid work

In the new normal, people matter more than ever. Teleworking was gaining ground even before the pandemic hit, and today we have the opportunity to accelerate this cultural shift. The workspace revolution was present. Offices will not be the same and new ways of working will emerge. Offices must become productive, meaningful and memorable experiences for employees. A space of inspiration and connection between people, a place where learning and continuous development are encouraged.

8. Mental health in the company

One of the strongest and often least visible effects of Covid-19 is its consequences on the mental health of workers. In the United States, a survey conducted by the Human Resource Executive shows that 45% of employees have considered receiving mental health treatment as a result of the pandemic. Certainly organizations should address this issue and develop effective strategies that systematically tackle the problem they are facing. quite often it is minimized or only approached tangentially.

9. Collective innovation

We are in the age of innovation, even when it comes to leadership. What is expected of today’s leaders is that they involve all workers in the company to create a culture conducive to innovation. We all have a creative side. Even the least motivated workers are capable of extraordinary goals. The mission of companies and their managers is that their entire workforce contributes to this “collective genius”.

10. Senior talent for resilience

Within work teams, there is one particular group that should be reassessed at a time when resilience is more essential than ever: seniors. Some recent studies are already suggesting that professionals over 50 will be critical to post-covid economic recovery. Their experience in solving crises generated by environmental change and transformation will make them particularly relevant at this time.

