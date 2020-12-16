Tense conversation between Iglesias and Minister Montero: “Listen, you are stubborn”

Tense conversation between Pablo Iglesias and María Jesús Montero at the Congress. The scene was seen by a photographer from Europa Press, who captured the moment with his camera.

According to the photographer, who speaks of some tension between the two, the conversation lasted around 15 minutes and the finance minister said goodbye to Vice President Iglesias saying “look, you are stubborn”.

The conversation took place during the plenary session of Congress, just as Gabriel Rufián was finishing his speech. Then the two left the hemicycle and went to one of the rooms adjacent to the congress hall. At this time, more details on the content of the conversation are unknown.

According to Unidos Podemos, as confirmed by laSexta, they recognize that the tone could become strained at some point.

(We continue to expand the information)