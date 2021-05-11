Tension at India-China border: PLA deploys deadly rocket launcher at Ladakh border

Strong points:

China, which watches Ladakh, stepped up preparations for war when it saw India involved in Corona. China has deployed its state-of-the-art rocket launchers near the Indian border in Tibet, according to CCTV reports, Beijing has been assigned to command Xinjiang along the Indian border. border.

China, which looks out over eastern Ladakh, stepped up preparations for war when it saw India involved in the Corona Mahatrasadi. China has deployed its multiple state-of-the-art, long-range PHL-03 rocket launchers near the Indian border in Tibet. The launches were attributed to the Xinjiang command deployed along the Indian border, according to a report by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

CCTV claims that this state-of-the-art rocket is completely computer-controlled and can destroy multiple targets simultaneously. According to the South China Morning Post report, these rocket launchers were deployed at an altitude of 5,200 meters on the Ladakh border. This is the area where a fierce encounter took place between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Galvan.

China deploys very light Type 15 tanks

CCTV said in its report that these rocket launchers can be deployed quickly and occupy key areas. He said that with the help of these rocket launchers, Chinese soldiers could fight in Tibet’s plateau, desert and all-weather war. This rocket launcher has 12 tubes with a 12 inch caliber barrel. Each rocket weighs around 800 kg. The firepower of these rockets can reach 130 km at a speed of 60 km / h.

CCTV claimed that this rocket system can be prepared for war in just three minutes. This rocket launcher was hooked up to the Baidu system in China so that it could hit with precision. In response to the Indian military in Ladakh, China deployed its very light Type 15 tank, a 155-millimeter PCL-181 cannon, capable of piloting drones at high altitudes. China is preparing for this battle at a time when India is suffering from the corona virus. Thousands of people die every day. China says it is helping India cope with the Corona tragedy.