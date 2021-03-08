Tension between a group of feminists and the police in the Plaza de Neptuno in Madrid after the reading of a manifesto

National police and a group of feminists who starred in a peaceful sit-in in Plaza de Neptuno performed in times of tension after corps officers approached two of the women who read a manifesto to identify them.

Josefina Martínez, one of the women identified, explained that the officers, in addition to collecting their data, asked them if they were the organizers of the march. “What they want is to find a culprit and someone to criminalize. It was something self-organized, there were no organizers. It was something self-organized. summoned by the movement of women who do not want to be gagged. It is not something that anyone in particular has decided, but a response to the fact that the women’s protests have been called off and it is scandalous, “he said. he points out.

The feminist group starred in a sit-in in Plaza de Neptuno as police blocked the rise to Congress of Deputies. This is when they read a manifesto where they influenced they were in the region “for all women including trans” and they claimed that women have been greatly affected by “the social crisis. economic impact of COVID-19 “.

After they finished reading the manifesto, several agents approached those responsible for issuing these proclamations and allegedly asked them to give them their data as they were berated by the rest of the concentrates, who yelled at them, among others, “Are we touching one, it’s our turn”, “Shame”, and “Where’s your license plate number?” “.

“They are trying to intimidate us by saying that they are going to fine us, if they do, they are going to have to fine all the feminist women in Madrid because it’s a fight we all gave. feminist demonstration with security measures ”, took place.

Outrage at the ban on walking

Throughout the tour, chants were chanted against the authorities who banned the protest and shouted for “the freedom of the detainees”, while the banners could read messages such as “If it bans 8M, this no. ‘is not a feminist’.

Speaking to Europa Press, some protesters argued that this march had happened “spontaneously” and to demand March 8 “like other years”, but they pointed to the low number of people attending the event because “it It is understandable that people, in the face of prohibitions, are afraid to go out on the streets. ”

“These are incomprehensible prohibitions because they only apply to the call of 8M and not to other concentrations. From the point of view of health security, it is incomprehensible and moreover taking into account the fact that ‘he was summoned with security measures to ensure sanitary conditions, “he said. . introduced a member of a feminist self-defense group.

In this sense, María Pacheco, another of the demonstrators, affirmed that the reasons for taking to the streets are “the right to demonstrate” and to claim that “the socio-economic crisis is suffered more by women with more unemployment, precariousness and disparity between the sexes. “.

“We see that the murals are erased, but it is really a question of erasing the women themselves from the streets and from the public space. The far right is erasing the murals but the government, called progress, is erasing us from public space by banning a demonstration like the 8M “, concluded.

Madrid turns purple again

Several spontaneous mobilizations were recorded this afternoon without incident in Madrid on the occasion of Women’s Day, when the government delegation had banned the demonstrations for reasons of health security.

The Paseo de las Delicias, the Lavapiés district or the Plaza de Cánovas del Castillo (Neptuno) were the scene of these spontaneous events to celebrate 8M, many of which were recorded in videos posted on social networks, and which were followed by many women. balconies and windows adorned with the color purple representing Women’s Day.

The first of these afternoon initiatives was a small concentration of women in the Plaza de Callao, which gradually numbered up to fifty participants, and in which a manifesto was read.

The spokesperson of the Feminist Movement of Madrid, Ana Sánchez de la Coba, told reporters that March 8 is the day to “make women visible” and, therefore, they have continued this act in accordance with security measures against coronaviruses and in which they were organized with 16 people.

However, around six in the afternoon, a group of women marched from Calle Alcalá to Cibeles, ending with the reading of a manifesto and a sit-in in the Plaza de Cánovas del Castillo ( Neptuno), to which they The national police came without any incident.

Hundreds of people also marched along Paseo de las Delicias, chanting pro-feminist songs, as reflected by social media users in videos.

Around eight o’clock in the afternoon, a hundred people gathered in the Plaza de Lavapiés who chanted “here are the feminists”, to the applause and under the gaze of the national police officers deployed there.

In the morning, the Union of Students and Free and Fighters focused on Puerta del Sol, in which a group of people opposed to the feminist movement burst into the act, which generated moments of tension that were resolved by intervention. of the national police.

The traditional mass demonstrations in Madrid were banned by the government delegation, a decision endorsed by the courts when it understood that they posed “a serious risk to public health and to people, both for the demonstrators themselves and for those who might have accidental contact with them ”, and that these contagions“ can spread in their circles of friendship ”.