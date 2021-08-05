Tension between India and China: Chinese show of force on Indian border PLA soldiers sent on high-speed train from Lhasa to Nyingchi

Beijing

China, which constantly seeks to strengthen infrastructure on its border with India, has demonstrated its strength by sending troops by high-speed train to the Indian border for the first time. This high-speed train, traveling at a speed of about 160 km / h, took soldiers from Lhasa, the capital of Tibet, to the town of Ningchi, located near the border of Arunachal Pradesh in India. .

According to the Chinese state newspaper Global Times, soldiers newly recruited into the “People’s Liberation Army” were taken to an exercise area at an altitude of 4,500 meters by the new Lhasa-Ningchi railway. According to a website linked to the PLA, this was the first time that army personnel had been transported by the Lhasa-Ningchi Bullet Railway. The town of Ningchi is located near the border with Arunachal Pradesh in India and is strategically important to China.

The railway line will play a key role in safeguarding the stability of the borders (XI)

China recently started operating the first fully electric high-speed train in the remote Himalayan region of Tibet that connects the provincial capital Lhasa and Niyangchi. The 435.5 km Lhasa-Nyangchi section of the Sichuan-Tibet railway was inaugurated on July 1 ahead of the centenary celebrations of the ruling Communist Party of China (CCP).

In November last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on authorities to speed up work on a new railway project connecting Sichuan province to Niyangchi in Tibet. He said the new rail line will play an important role in safeguarding border stability. The Sichuan-Tibet Railway will depart from Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province, and cross Yan and enter Tibet via Kamdo, reducing the journey from Chengdu to Lhasa from 48 hours to 13 hours.

China has increased its military readiness very quickly on the border with India

Niyangchi is a provincial level town of Medog, which is adjacent to the border of Arunachal Pradesh. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet, which India vehemently rejects. The border dispute between India and China is over the 3,488 km Real Line of Control (LAC). China has very rapidly increased its military preparation on the border with India. Many air bases have been built where missiles are stationed.