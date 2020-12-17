Tenth edition of Young Business Talents

A total of 9,685 students compete to become the best virtual managers in Spain and will have to demonstrate their entrepreneurial talent by running their own internet business. Young people live a real experience of the economy with the use of business management simulators, having to make the best decisions so that their business derives the maximum benefit.

December 17, 2020



In total, 9,685 students from 364 educational centers across Spain aspire to become the best virtual entrepreneurs in the country, as part of the tenth edition of the Young Business Talents business simulation educational program. Through this Business Game, organized by ABANCA, Herbalife Nutrition and Praxis MMT, young people must demonstrate their managerial skills using a virtual simulator to gain recognition.

The participation data for this tenth edition is disseminated among 51% of men and 49% of women. The autonomous communities with the highest number of registered students are: Andalusia with 1,807 young people, Catalonia (1,373), Galicia (1,271), the Valencian Community (887) and Castilla y Len with 878 students.

The more than 9,500 young people are immersed in this educational program which aims to enrich the didactic activity in the classrooms, by introducing the practice with the use of an experimental laboratory. All the educational centers have sophisticated virtual simulators, developed by the company Praxis MMT, worth more than 3,000 euros and transferred free of charge to the centers.

“Thanks to this unique gamification project in Spain, which has the format of a national championship, young people have the opportunity to gain real experience in the economy. They experience the daily life of a company, make the same decisions as managers and apply the theoretical knowledge acquired in the classroom. This initiative helps them to orient themselves for their academic and professional future, by adding added value to their course, while motivating them through playful factors ”, explains Mario Martnez, director of Young Business Talents.

Online from classrooms, applicants have to go through different phases of elimination and demonstrate the entrepreneurial talent they have inside to ensure that their business obtains the maximum advantage over others. Young people become real managers by having to manage their own business on the Internet. In this way, they put all the theoretical knowledge into practice and experience business management firsthand, developing managerial and entrepreneurial skills.

The top 100 teams will reach the national final to be held in March and that’s when it will be decided who is the best virtual entrepreneur in Spain. Among the best teams, more than 14,000 euros will be distributed in prizes between students and teachers, as well as accreditation diplomas. In the last edition, the students of Colegio La Salle in Tarragona were victorious after beating more than 300 candidates from all over Spain.

Young Business Talents is celebrating its tenth edition this year and during this period, more than 68,000 students from 1451 educational centers across Spain, aged 15 to 21, had the opportunity to benefit from this pioneering training program in Spain .

