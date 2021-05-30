Terrible drama in Italy where 19 year old motorcyclist Jason Dupasquier was killed on the track – ScoopCube

The basics The young 19-year-old Swiss pilot Jason Dupasquier died on Sunday of his injuries. He fell victim to a serious accident in qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix.

The Swiss Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier died on Sunday at the age of 19 “of severe brain damage”, one day after his accident in qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix. After a joyless podium in Moto2, a minute’s silence was observed at 1:45 p.m. on the starting grid before the top MotoGP race.

The players of the world championship, the International Automobile Federation (FIM), the promoter Dorna Sports, the teams and the manufacturers have already welcomed his memory on the social networks. This also applies to personalities from motorcycle and car racing, such as three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo or Formula 1 drivers Sergio Pérez and Carlos Sainz Jr. “My condolences to family, friends and Jason Dupasquier’s team. Pilot in peace Jason, ”wrote Lorenzo on Twitter.

“What sad news! All of my prayers are for Jason and his family. Rest in peace, champion,” Pérez tweeted. “Very sad to read this. Rest in peace champion,” added Sainz.

As of Sunday morning, many pilots wore stickers in honor of the young Swiss on the Mugello route. Dupasquier’s death was announced shortly after 12:00 p.m. in a press release from the championship associations. “Despite the efforts of the circuit’s medical team and all those who took care of the Swiss driver, the hospital (Careggi, in Florence, where he was transported, editor’s note) announced that Dupasquier was unfortunately suffering from his injuries succumbed, “they said.

For its part, the hospital confirmed “the beginning of the procedure to determine brain death due to severe brain damage incompatible with survival.”

Operated at night

The young pilot was “operated overnight for a vascular injury,” said a hospital spokesman in the morning. “Serious brain damage (ongoing) and he (stayed) in very serious condition in the intensive care unit.” Dupasquier fell in the final moments of Saturday’s qualifying between turns 9 and 10 of the Mugello circuit.

According to television footage showing only the end of his fall, and statements from the other riders involved, Japanese Ayumu Sasaki and Spaniard Jeremy Alcoba, he was hit by at least one motorcycle before sliding lifelessly on the track. After forty minutes of intervention by the rescuers who immediately arrived on site, the Swiss “multiple trauma and in serious condition” but “stable” was brought to the trauma center of the Careggi Hospital by medical helicopter.

Jason, son of motocross and supermoto rider Philippe Dupasquier, made his supermoto debut before focusing on circuit speed and going through all the levels, despite a left femur injury that robbed him of the 2018 season 2020 among the colors of German team PrüstelGP who drives KTMs. He hadn’t scored any points and was placed 28th in his first season. In 2021, after five starts with 27 units, he was 10th in the drivers’ standings. The last rider to die in the Grand Prix before Dupasquier was Spaniard Luis Salom at the 2016 Catalonia GP in Moto2.