terrifying spider: terrifying new species of poisonous spider discovered at the Miami zoo: the Miami zoo discovers new species of poisonous spiders

Washington

Scientists have discovered a new species of spider in Miami, United States. This spider is so poisonous that one of its bites can force humans to charge themselves because of the pain. This spider resembles that of the black tarantula found in Brazil. It is called Pine Rockland Trapadar Spider (Ummidia richmond). It was first seen at the Miami Zoo, Florida.

Female spiders are larger than males

The size of the male spider is equal to the current one rupee coin. While female spiders are two to three times the size. The Rockland Trapader Spider is a netweaver spider. So that it remains hidden from its predators and eats the prey trapped in the trap. These types of spiders can stay in one place for decades throughout their lives.

Ambush hunts

Frank Ridley, chief curator of the Miami Zoo, said that to me it looked like a shiny little black tarantula. These species are similar to ambush predators. They weave nets on a soft, sandy surface and wait for their prey to be trapped. During this time, they hide well. When the prey is trapped, these spiders come out of their shells to catch it.

Millions of spiders have been seen floating in flood waters in Australia, people are in panic after watching the video

This spider was found in the rockland pine forest

Miami Zoo workers saw this spider in the Pine Rockland wilderness. Staff took a photo of the specimen and shared it with the zoo’s Conservation and Research Department for identification. During the investigation, it was found that this species of spider does not match any other species known to date.

‘Spooky’ 8-eyed spider found in Australia, panicked woman peers near her home

This spider is related to the tarantula

Dr Rebecca Godwin of Piedmont College, Georgia, reported that it is part of the existing genus Eumidia, which belongs to Tarantula and was first described in 1875 by Swedish arachnologist Temerlan Thorel. He said I had no doubt it was a new species. The article related to this spider was published in the Zookey Journal.