Terror and mercy: new installment of the chronicles of Emmanuel Carrère since the trial for the Paris attacks



Chapter 9 1. Bataclan, day 13 When leaving from The Pianist , Polanski’s film, I remember saying that it seemed a bit long to me. To which the friend who accompanied me replied ironically: “Well, being in the Warsaw ghetto must have been a bit long too.” It is the 13 day dedicated to the survivors and victims of the Bataclan and there are still five more. We have heard about 200 testimonials. In recent weeks, eighty additional civil parties have been formed that are on the waiting list and who will have to be heard one day or another. We can no more. Too much suffering, too much horror: how to absorb it? For us, whose job is to inform, how to do it? Even Pascale Robert-Diard of Le Monde , who is the real-life heroine of all judicial chroniclers, says she no longer knows what to write. It is very unfair for the witnesses registered late in the calendar or at the end of long hours, when the attention decreases and half the room has already left , but the truth is that the space of the Bataclan – its moat, its dressing rooms, its passageways -, the chronology of the massacre and the paths of the survivors have been so traced in every way that we no longer know how to accept those words that They continue to amaze us, but they no longer surprise us. The happy atmosphere of the concert and the first shots that were mistaken for firecrackers. The certainty that you are going to die, the instinct to survive. The smell of gunpowder and blood. The one that looked like the killers were having fun. The jumbled bodies, the death throes of agony, the ringing of cell phones. The wounds you receive or others receive, and discover what a kaláshnikov can do: holes as large as saucers in the human body. Fear for others more than for oneself. Go through the room led by the police, who tell you not to look and you cannot help it and you will never forget what you have seen. And then the difficult rebuilding, the loss of carefreeness, the survivor’s guilt. There is not a single testimony that does not arouse terror and pity, the emotions typical of tragedy. What inevitably gets weirder is the novelty. But there are. 2. The chosen one When Guillaume approached the bar, everyone sensed that something was happening. This handsome, serene, reserved, calm young man, who looks like an actor from a Bresson film, has presented himself without pathos and seemingly without feelings as “the man the terrorist was pointing at on stage the moment he arrived. the commissioner of the anti-crime brigade ”. Recall the context: the three assassins entered the Bataclan at 13. 21 hours. It took ten minutes to kill 90 people and wound some 200 (then another much longer sequence: the taking of hostages) When the first shots are fired, Guillaume is in the pit and tries to push his way through the wounded and the dead towards an exit of emergency. Two of the terrorists climb into the box and continue shooting. The third, Samy Amimour, is on stage. Then something unprecedented happens, without equivalent in the hundreds of testimonies that we have heard. Everyone in the pit has understood that their only chance for survival is to avoid all interaction with the killers. When a man, at first, got up saying “enough already, why are you doing this?”, He was killed on the spot. One word, you are a dead man; a gesture, you are dead; your cell phone rings in your pocket, you’re dead. And let’s not say a look. However, Guillaume tells the following: “I crossed my eyes with Samy Amimour and he made a sign with his eyes indicating that he would not kill me , at least not immediately. He said, ‘You are with us. Get up”. Question: What quirk explains that a guy who kills everyone without distinction suddenly chooses, among all his potential victims, someone whom he implies, with a single glance, that he is not going to kill him? To someone who says: “ You are with us”? “Perhaps”, says Guillaume calmly, “because that night he did not meet many glances.” This example, and the fact that the 11 hostages held in the box for the next two hours, left alive, would confirm the idea, magnificently developed by Emmanuel Levinas, that once you have scrutinized the face of a human being it is much more difficult to kill him. (However, the heinous beheading videos of the Islamic State radically contradict this reassuring idea.)

Another explanation, which I venture on tiptoe for being so politically incorrect, is that Guillaume radiates something that, wherever he is, distinguishes him from others, something that we are forced to qualify as aristocratic and that would be the reason for that dangerous choice. “He made me go on stage,” he continues. “From there I saw the magnitude of the damage in the pit. The other two, who were in the box, began to question me: “Hey, man, what are you painting there?” He told them: “Don’t worry, he’s with us.” I myself, hoping to appease them, said: “I am with you.” At that moment Guillaume was totally unaware of the turn things would take. “I was surprised by the indolent, relaxed attitude of the terrorist. He was holding the gun by the butt, barely, like a toy, in a way that seemed … unprofessional. ” Is the killer having fun with him? Is the cat and mouse toy going to lead to an execution?

At 21. 59 appear at the entrance of the room two shadows that Guillaume identifies instantly as “benevolent”, and he is not mistaken because the Two shadows are that of the heroic Commissioner of the Anticrime Brigade and that of his driver, who with their ridiculous little pistols shoot the stage and knock down Samy Amimour. Guillaume has just enough time to jump into the living room and head for the emergency exit when the terrorist’s belt explodes and a stream of bolts, anorak feathers and rags of human flesh rains down on the pit. Be quiet. “And then?” Asks the president. “After is after.” But in this afterwards something exceptional also happens to him.

The commissioner of the Brigade contacted him and, as far as it is known, only with him. “This meeting,” he says, “was fundamental to my rebuilding process. I was faced with someone trained to face delicate situations and who helped me to distance myself from affections and actions ”. In other words: after being chosen by one of the terrorists, he was the only one chosen by his savior. After a few seconds of silent astonishment, the president asked Guillaume if he was receiving psychological assistance. With his voice so well timbred and this tone so perfectly neutral that it gave us all goose bumps, he replied: “No.” Another silence. End of testimony.

3. At home

A cruel aphorism says that we always have enough courage for the sufferings of others. It is true, however, that in our ranks, those of observers who do nothing but listen and transcribe, we feel worse and worse. We sleep worse and worse. We have nightmares, we become irritable. It is now more and more frequent that when we return home, without seeing it coming, we cry. (Although God knows that I am not a very crybaby)

© ‘L’obs’. Translation by Jaime Zulaika.