Testing the S-400 missile system in Russia amid tensions with the US and UK

Russia has started testing the S-400 defense system in Crimea amid mounting tensions with the United States and Britain. Russian military officials are checking the operational readiness of this missile defense system. In fact, the United States-led military organization, NATO, is currently conducting a maneuver called Operation Sea Bridge in the Black Sea. Russia is irritated by the maneuvers of enemy countries so close to Crimea. This is the reason why it has shown its power by firing the most powerful missile defense system in the world.

Russian Navy monitors NATO maneuvers

NATO’s annual Sea Bridge exercise kicked off on Monday in the northwestern part of the Black Sea. The Russian Navy is closely monitoring the warships participating in this exercise. About 5,000 troops and 32 warships from 32 countries are involved in this exercise by countries opposing Russia. By July 10, the armies of enemy countries will demonstrate their might in the sea near Russia.

The Russian Navy said – what happened in the Crimea?

Captain Alexey Rulyov, spokesperson for the Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet, said planes and helicopters from the Black Sea Fleet conducted the exercise with the training of the Army of the air of the southern military district. In this context, their readiness was verified by firing the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system and the Pantsir missile and self-propelled gun system. In addition to the Su-24, Su-27 and Su-30SM fighters of the Russian Air Force, Mi-8 and Ka-27 helicopters were also used in this maneuver.

What works air defense system

Its job is to detect and prevent any possible airstrikes in the country. It collects information using various types of radars and satellites. Based on this information, he can tell from where the fighter jets can attack. Apart from that, he can take out enemy planes and missiles in the air by firing anti-missiles. India has so far bought only attack weapons from Russia. For the first time, India is buying an S-400 defense system from Russia.

Russia makes S-400 defense system deadlier

Russia has started working to make its S-400 and S-300 missile systems deadlier. In this system, Russia will include many new types of missiles that can shoot down any enemy missile. This weapon from Russia is considered the best in its class in the world. The Russian Defense Ministry plans to equip the S-300 and S-400 stocks with a variety of missiles to improve long-range strike capability and provide highly accurate short-range defense, the agency reported. Russian press release Sputnik.