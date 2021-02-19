texas power out images: texas powerout

Millions of people have been living without electricity for many days due to the severe snowstorm in America, Texas. The situation has reached such a point that people are now also fighting for water. The heaters that heat homes in urban areas are also shut down due to lack of electricity supply. The storm is said to have damaged many U.S. power grids, which could take several days to improve. In Texas, 70 million people have ordered hot water, and even after five days, 5 lakh are still living without electricity during the harsh winter. Locals have to queue for 4 to 4 hours to walk a hot mile. Let’s know the whole story of this historic power crisis in America …..

Texas gas loss, Biden declares emergency

President Biden has already declared a state of emergency in the region due to bad weather. In Texas, this disaster was also described by the local mayor as more serious than the storm crisis. The Meteorological Department has issued warnings of heavy snowfall in many parts of the United States. It says there could be heavy snowfall in parts of Virginia south of Pennsylvania in the next 24 hours. In addition, the North Carolina, Washington DC, and Philadelphia areas are prone to unsafe parts of the ice at dangerous levels. The temperature should also reach zero. There is still electricity in Texas and 5 lakh people are in the dark. In many places the water pipe was twisted due to the cold and the supply was cut off. Mercury reached minus 2 degrees Celsius in Dalasa.

Food running out in stores, people are thirsty for water

This time in Dallas, the temperature has fallen below for the first time since 1989. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department also said the American people could face the heat within the next 7-10 days. As a result of this crisis, the people of Texas have now started to save their lives. The grocery store groceries in Texas are gone and about 7 million people need hot water. Hungry people must stand in line for 4 to 4 hours to eat a hot meal. About 5 lakh people do not receive electricity on the fifth consecutive day. At least 10 people have died from the storm in Texas alone. Due to electricity and bad weather, there was a food supply crisis. Seeing this disaster, people get scared and buy goods on a large scale, which left the store empty. Due to the frozen snow on the roads, the chances of goods arriving have also decreased.

People eat rotten food, frozen fish in water

The situation in the city of Houston has reached such a point that people are unable to provide food and are forced to eat rotten food. Due to the lack of food in Houston, people have to queue for several hours. Now the hot burger king meal is over as well, forcing people to work due to the rotten food. The drinking water crisis has become a matter of great concern to the people of Texas. Over 2.5 lakh people have been affected due to lack of water. The condition is that people get sick after drinking cold water or go without water. Houghton’s condition is similar to that of Africa. In many places electricity has come in but there is no potable water. A Texas-based woman reported that the fish in her daughter’s aquarium froze, causing her death.