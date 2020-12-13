Texas viral photo doctor: Viral US doctor says staff are tired: Viral photo doctor said staff are tired

A few days ago, a photo of a doctor went viral on social media. He hugged and comforted an elderly Corona patient in the hospital. Another photo of Dr Joseph Warren, chief of staff at a small hospital in Houston, USA, is a hope in this time of tragedy. In this photo, he was speaking to a patient’s family on a video call during Thanksgiving. Dr Warren, seen in the photographs, takes pride in this liveliness when it is revealed that he has been working without leave for more than 260 days without a break.

‘The staff start to cry bitterly’

Dr Warren comes home for a few hours each day and during that time his phone rings. He only sleeps one to two hours. Those who get it eat because they don’t know when to get food next time. He explains that his staff is exhausted, the nurses start to cry in the middle of the day. Seeing so many patients, they are now tired. The beds are filled inside the Covid intensive care unit.

Hug seeing alone

Health workers in the hospital wear protective suits. Warren and other staff members wear their photos around their necks. He says he hugged the old man, seeing him alone in his room. For a while, the army team came to the hospital to help. Now she has returned and the staff work continues. Warren is angry at America’s inability to control the epidemic.

‘Maybe we can rest’

Dimitra Ransom, another nurse at the hospital, moved from Florida to New York and then to Houston. She holds her hands and shoulders to comfort the patients. She also talks to those who can’t respond. Warren says people go to bars, restaurants and malls, it’s crazy. People don’t listen and don’t reach the intensive care unit. They say that if Americans follow the general instructions, health workers like them can rest.