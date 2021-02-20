Texas Weather Updates: Texas Weather Joe Biden Declares Major Disaster As He Plans To Visit: Texas Weather Biden Declared Major Disaster

Strong points:

President Joe Biden declares the weather in Texas a major disaster; Texas will now receive federal funds

US President Joe Biden has declared the weather strikes a major disaster in Texas. After that, the way to obtain the federal budget for the relief operations in this state was clarified. Explain that due to heavy snowfall, people were trapped in homes without electricity or water for almost 5 days across Texas. Now the electricity supply has started in this state, but 1 crore and 30 lakh people are still not able to reach drinking water.

Biden will be heading to Texas soon

Announcing the major disaster, Biden said he will be traveling to Texas soon and will also review relief and rescue operations there. Let us know that approximately 60 people have died as a result of this terrible disaster. The White House said in a statement that President Biden announced federal budget funding to help residents of areas affected by the harsh winter and storm.

Financial assistance will be granted to people

The White House said that help may also include grants for temporary housing and home repairs. Apart from this, low interest rate loans will also be given to cover the loss of uninsured property. Apart from this, assistance will also be provided to compensate for the loss of local people and businessmen.

Biden in contact with the mayor of many cities

According to a senior Biden administration, the president himself is in contact with the mayors of the largest cities in Texas, such as Houston, Austin and Dallas. So that they can access government resources. The water supply also suffered significant damage from snowfall and snowstorms in several other southern states this week. The water pipes burst due to freezing snow everywhere. The work to improve them continues vigorously.

About 150,000 people still do not have access to water in large cities like Jackson Mississippi during the winter season. In Memphis, Tennessee, water supplies to homes of more than 651,000 people are cut off.