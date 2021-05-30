TFC wins 0-1 in Nantes, but stays in Ligue 2 for the next season – ScoopCube

the essentials The step was too high for the TFC. The Toulousains, 0-1 winners in Nantes this Sunday, May 30th, will play another season in Ligue 2. After a 2-1 defeat in the first leg, the Violets had to score twice without conceding in order to be promoted. Mission failed.

What a big disappointment for Toulouse Football Club. The Violets were only one goal away from being promoted to Ligue 1, but they fell to Nantes, who were perfectly grouped in defense. In Beaujoire, Tef ‘won (0-1) against the Canaries on Sunday 30 May, but that was not enough. Due to the away goals rule, which counts twice in the total points in the event of a tie, it is Nantes who will keep their place in the top division.

Also read: REPLAY. Football: The TFC does not access Ligue 1 despite its victory in Nantes (1-0). Relive the second leg of the play-offs

The people of Toulouse have great regrets. First in the first half, unrealistic despite attempts by Rhys Healey, Vakoun Bayo or Amine Adli. Falling asleep Canaries, ready to take advantage of the drawbacks. Then in the second half, when Patrice Garande’s men failed to score the second goal. The first to arrive at a delicious cross in Adli in an almost unexpected way, with Bayo at the front desk, an angry head. A classic.

Nathan N’Goumon’s red card in the final minutes after a dangerously high foot kills Tef’s last hopes in the race for promotion. Toulouse remains in Ligue 2 and Nantes in Ligue 1. We will console ourselves with the beautiful season of the violets, whose biggest win this season remains the reconciliation with their supporters.