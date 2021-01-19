Thailand woman imprisoned: insult the King of Thailand on social media, woman sentenced to 43 years of record imprisonment – woman in Thailand jailed for a record 43 years for insulting the monarchy

Bangkok

The Thai court on Tuesday convicted a former bureaucrat for insulting the monarchy here or breaking strict libel law. A group of Thai human rights lawyers said the Bangkok Criminal Court convicted the woman of violating 29 articles of the law on Her Majesty’s honor by posting audio clips with comments criticizing the monarchy on Facebook and YouTube.

This court sentence came at a time when protests continue and the monarchy is being publicly criticized in an unprecedented way. The decision has been condemned by rights groups. Sunai Fasuke, senior researcher at Human Rights Watch, said: “Today’s court ruling is shocking and a very fatal sign that criticism of the monarchy will not only be tolerated but also severe punishment will be. inflicted. ”

It should be noted that Thailand has a law against insults to the monarchy which is commonly referred to as section 112 and provides for a jail term of three to 15 years for each offense. This is a contested law because it is not only used for Facebook posts etc, but anyone who complains about it can implicate other people in lawsuits for years.

Lawyers only revealed the identity of the convicted woman in the form of anonymity on the first part of the name. He said the woman, who was in the middle of her sixth decade of life, was initially sentenced to 87 years in court by the court, but on excuses for the crime, the sentence was cut in half. , i.e. 43 years.