“That the alarm state ends does not imply that the restrictions end”

Publication: Monday April 19, 2021 19:42

The director of the Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, warned at a press conference about the possibilities that the legal framework protects despite the end of the state of alarm.

In this sense, Simón reiterated that “the end or not of the state of alarm is not the same as the end of mobility restrictions”, but “local mobility restrictions and other measures may still to be taken “.

However, fundamental rights can only be curtailed by such a strict legal framework as the state of alarm, so measures such as the curfew or the perimeter of the autonomous communities are expected to end on May 9.

Even so, the doctor also insisted on the possibility that it would end up being extended: “One thing is that the intention is not to renew it because it is probably not necessary and another thing is that all options are not planned, ”Simón warned, who acknowledged that if“ all options ”are worked out, they can get an idea of ​​what will happen by seeing the trend in this fourth wave.

“It is very possible that the situation in which we find ourselves does not justify continuing with the state of alarm,” he admitted.

In this sense, Simón again called for responsibility in the face of the possibility of the relaxation of measures for May: “Do not make the mistakes that we have already made on the bridges, at Christmas, in summer … to make the It is a mistake to think that reducing some measures implies reducing them all “.

And he decided with an optimistic message on the road to the end of the pandemic: “It is true that by May 9 we will be in an even more favorable situation than today. We will be nearly 20% of the population that the disease will have passed and another 20% with at least one dose of the vaccine. ”