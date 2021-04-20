that’s all we know about this serum

Publication: Tuesday, April 20, 2021 9:08 AM

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will today issue its decision on the analysis carried out on the Janssen coronavirus vaccine. It will do so after the pharmaceutical company halted distribution due to the registration of six thrombi among the nearly seven million vaccinated in the United States.

Everything indicates that the EMA will give the green light to its use in our country, just as the American Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will give the green light to its use again in the country of North America.

In Spain, this serum was not yet inoculated. Last week the first shipment was received, of around 150,000 doses, which, pending the EMA’s decision, is being stored in a warehouse whose location is unknown for security reasons. What we know is how, in principle, these doses were going to be distributed by the autonomous communities:

Madrid 20,900 doses Catalonia 24,000 doses Euskadi 6,850 doses Navarre 2,050 doses Andalusia 26,150 doses Galicia 8,500 doses Extremadura 3,000 doses Canary Islands 6,000 doses Cantabria 1,800 doses Castile and León 7,400 doses Asturias 3,100 doses La Rioja 1,000 doses Balearic Islands 3,600 doses

Who will this vaccine be for?

Currently, Health has already certified that this injection will be for people aged 70 to 79. And that will be a key factor in vaccination, because with this antidote, each dose results in a new person being immune to the coronavirus. And, unlike other serums, this one only requires one injection.

While not having the same effectiveness as Pfizer or Moderna, as the EMA pointed out, this injection easily meets what society needs to return to normalcy.

Unlike other injections, we are talking about a viral vector vaccine which, as the CDC states, “contains a modified version of another virus (the vector) to give our cells important instructions.” In other words, it is a more “classic” and recognizable type of injection, which finds its main virtue in the economy of doses.

How effective is it?

According to data provided by the EMA, it is a vaccine with “solid data” which meets “the criteria of efficacy, safety and quality”.

Janssen injection has been tested in the United States, in a study involving subjects from several parts of the world. 44,000 people participated in the trials, although divided into two groups: 22,000 of them received the antidote, while the remaining 50% were given a placebo.

The clinical results were clear-sighted: after two weeks after the injection, there was a 67% reduction in the number of symptomatic cases of COVID-19 (there were only 116 cases out of 19,630 people). In other words, this same percentage, according to the EMA, illustrates its effectiveness: 67%. This means that the vaccine was 67% effective.

However, according to the technical guide of the Interritorial Health Council, its ability to immunize is even greater: in the group of 65 years or more, the effectiveness reaches 82.4%, while in the group of 75 years or more it even rises to 100%, so, according to this entity, its total effectiveness would increase to 76.7% at 28 days of vaccination, against 14 days measured by the EMA.

How is it preserved?

Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be stored and distributed at a temperature between 2 and 8 degrees, like a regular refrigerator, and can be stored under stable conditions for two years at a temperature between -25 ° and -15 ° C ( in case it is frozen) and about 3 months of storage in the refrigerator. In other words, in addition to working with a dose, the logistics of its conservation are less complex than that of other vaccines.

However, according to Health recalls, after piercing the vial to extract the first dose, the rest of the vaccine should be used within 3 hours if stored at room temperature (maximum 25 ° C) or 6 hours if stored at refrigerator between 2 ° C and 8 ° C. “After this period has elapsed, the vaccine should be discarded in the biological waste container.”

The side effects

According to Health, the most common side effects were pain at the injection site (over 40%), headache, fatigue and myalgia (about 30%), nausea (15%), and fever.

Although this vaccine was crippled in the United States after detecting six cases of thrombi in immune women, the truth is that in the North American country, this dose has been inoculated to nearly 7 million people without serious side effects. .