that’s all you need to know

Windows 10X is the operating system defined to be the heir to Windows in the long run (at least for a lot of users). We are faced with a completely new operating system, built from scratch with modern code and which will begin distribution in 2021. Built from the foundation of Windows Core OS, it will get rid of the elements inherited from traditional Windows to build the future of Windows wherever Microsoft does it. compulsory (due to its universal nature). Its development has been the most robust, as we have told you.

One of the biggest downsides of Windows 10X at startup will be the lack of support for Win32 applications. That way, you’re limited to running Microsoft Edge, UWP apps, and web apps (depending on Edge). From what we have been able to find out, this will only be the case in 2021, during which time Windows 10X will focus on the education and business sector.

2022 is the target date for Win32 application support to reach Windows 10X and, therefore, for the operating system to “open up” to the general public, starting its real take off. Win32 applications will run on a secure container, preventing them from affecting sensitive parts of the operating system, adversely affecting performance and battery life when closed. Thus, Windows 10X will be a much safer and lighter Windows whose performance will be maintained over time. An ideal system for most Windows users.

Next, similar to Zac Bowden for Windows Central, we’ll go over the main features of Windows 10X, focusing on what makes it special and unique. Some of these, like the taskbar or the notification center, will likely also come to Windows 10 with Sun Valley’s update in the fall of 2021.

1. A completely redesigned user interface

Source: Microsoft

Windows 10X will present a new modern interface, built with next generation technologies to adapt to the “posture” of our device. Thus, if we were to use a foldable laptop, the interface would adapt depending on whether we are using it in traditional mode, in “shop” mode or in tablet mode.

This has a direct consequence: the total elimination of elements inherited from the interface. We will have to learn to live without the control panel, the traditional file explorer, the icons on the desktop, the traditional error boxes … The Windows 10X shell will be much more consistent than Windows 10 in terms of design and user interface, one of the biggest criticisms of the latter for its multiple duplications.

2. A new start menu that gains in importance

Source: Windows Central

The Windows 10X Start menu has been redesigned with a focus on productivity. It will have a search bar similar to the one we already know in Windows 10, a section with installed apps that totally bans live tiles, and a “recent activity” section.

It’s this section of recent activity that puts us on the trail of a productivity-driven operating system. There we will find things like Word documents we recently worked on or web pages we visited. The list of apps can be edited to set a series of favorite apps that we can always have at hand.

3. A new taskbar for Windows 10X

Source: Windows Central

The Windows 10X taskbar has been designed from the ground up with modern code to perform better than ever and to be easier to update for Windows developers. It stands out for its focused design in which the start button and task view occupy the ends, leaving space between open and pinned apps. So when we open a new app, the rest of the icons move smoothly to readjust and keep everything centered.

The new taskbar also has updated animations. The home and task display buttons have their own animations, and the app icons have a little bouncing effect when the minimize animation ends. Additionally, the Windows 10X taskbar has three different sizes: small, medium, and large, the latter of which is particularly useful on tablets. In fact, Windows 10X tablet users will be able to access the Start menu with a simple swipe up from the taskbar.

4. A more minimalist and intuitive notification center

Source: Windows Central

One of the main criticisms of the Windows 10 notification center is its design, which combines notifications and quick actions in too undifferentiated ways. In addition, the latter have a totally testimonial presence. This will change with Windows 10X. Its notification center will give great importance to the latter, allowing us to manage more advanced settings from it without having to access the settings.

Plus, it’s been designed in a much smarter way, separating notifications in their own “box” from the rest of the actions. It will include things like media controls, battery percentage, power options, and more. A big step forward to make it something that users understand and want to use.

5. A new cloud-based file explorer

Windows 10 File Explorer isn’t just another app, it’s the heart of Windows, a key part of how it works. Since the design of Windows 10X at the software level is completely different, the presence of Windows 10 file explorer is utter nonsense. Instead, we’ll have a modern file explorer synced with OneDrive. Windows 10X will be an operating system that places great emphasis on the cloud.

6. An improved update experience

Windows Update will be much faster on Windows 10X. Feature updates won’t take as long to apply as in Windows 10. Instead, they’ll install in the background, requiring only one quick reboot after the update is complete. So, we can install updates in less than 90 seconds, assuming a big improvement over what we experience in Windows 10, especially with modest hardware.

7. Security, characteristic of Windows 10X

Source: Windows Central

Among the advantages of Windows 10, the ability for users to access system files and modify whatever they want stands out. However, this necessarily implies that potential attackers can also access these files (usually through us and the malware we install). In Windows 10X, this will not be possible, as everything works under its own read-only partition. System files, application files, drivers and registry are totally banned from users and attackers.

Additionally, all Windows 10X apps will run in a container, requiring special permissions from the user when they want to access functions outside the container. In fact, this is how UWP apps work in Windows 10. Microsoft’s intention is to extend this to Win32 apps when they’re ready to land on the operating system.

8. Dynamic wallpapers

Source: Windows Central

Little is known about this feature but we have seen it present in versions of Windows 10X, so we assume that it will reach the final version. As you can see in the attached GIF, dynamic backgrounds will take Windows 10X customization to the next level. We can have a background that changes automatically according to the time of day, a simple and beautiful way to personalize our equipment.

9. A new configuration wizard to welcome Windows 10X

Source: Windows Central

The Windows 10 setup wizard, with the presence of Cortana and those shades of blue, is sadly out of date. Its design is too reminiscent of Windows 8.1 and not the modern experience that Microsoft intends to convey. Windows 10X will introduce a new setup wizard so that from the moment we test the operating system, we realize that we are faced with something new, different and modern.