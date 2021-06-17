that’s what workers want

Currently, only 21.3% of respondents prefer to return to the office; 7.8% want to work alone from home, while 6.6% want to work in a different space.

Some days work at the office and some at home. This is the preferred working method by most workers before the alarm condition ends. This is clear from the study carried out by Actiu in 2020. According to this, 56% of respondents lack a better relationship with their colleagues and 73% preferred to return to their office, although teleworking one day a week.

In fact, 62.3% of workers prefer to use the mixed working formula both in the office and at home, which they can do thanks to technology. Currently, only 21.3% of respondents prefer to return to the office; 7.8% want to work alone from home, while 6.6% want to work in a different space.

Regarding third-party workspaces, 81.4% of respondents believe that after the pandemic, the number of hybrid workspaces will increase. For their part, for 11.7% of those questioned, this type of workspace is only temporary.

Respondents believe that more hybrid workspaces will emerge, such as offices that will be used as coworking, for external events or training, among others. This is how 65.6% of respondents see it. While 51.2% consider that this would increase the number of coworking spaces.

On the other hand, 39.5% think that hotels will convert to these new forms of work, while 36.2% think that cafes and restaurants will also be used for work.

The development of new projects requires face-to-face collaborative environments. This is also the case for 79.6% of respondents who believe that teamwork will be essential in this regard. Participants also heard about the Agile philosophy, through which every employee is allowed to work when, where and how they want. However, most are not quite sure what it is. Only 34.4% say it is already used in their business with good results and 21.9% say they ignore it.

Actiu Brand Awareness Advisor and Director Soledad Berbegal says this study “clearly shows that working in a hybrid is going to be a new option, but it also shows, once again, that people need it. physical contact to generate innovation. , as nearly 80% indicate, and also evolve in a team and in a company ”.

