The 1 TB WD Blue NVMe SSD for less than € 90 – Old Sport Republic

Good offers for the French Days 2021: The 1 TB NVMe WD Blue SSD for less than 90 € Published on May 27, 2021 at 3:44 pm If you are looking for a “comfortable” and very fast SSD, the French Days are the right opportunity to do good business. Here’s an interesting ad for a model from Western Digital, a brand that doesn’t have much to prove in terms of storage space. This internal SSD has a capacity of 1 TB at a transfer rate of 2400 MB / s. The compatible slot is type M.2 2280. It is perfect for increasing the loading speed of your PC. NVMe SSDs are currently the fastest storage on the market. However, if you have any plans to add storage to your PS5, you will have to wait for the list of compatible SSDs released by Sony on a date that has not yet been submitted. Buy 1 TB NVMe WD-SSD for € 89.99 on Amazon

The new generation of SSD

As a reminder, an NVMe SSD brings many performance improvements, especially with regard to loading, writing and transfer times! These memory spaces were specially developed to reduce the data path and thus enable better communication between the CPU and the memory space. Recent news about World Of Warcraft’s Shadowlands expansion and the mandatory SSD in the recommended configuration shows that this type of gear will become the norm in the years to come. It’s definitely a very good price and an option to replace your aging hard drive. French Days: Don’t miss any offer of the event By Jiikaa, journalist jeuxvideo.com MP