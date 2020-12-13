The 12 values ​​that drive Quinton’s team reflected in the 2021 calendar

Quinton seeks social improvement and prevention, both inside and outside the company, with reconciliation measures, aid against poverty, facilities for the health and well-being of his team and its environment

2020-12-13



The year 2020 is drawing to a close. It was a very unusual year and it made life, health, family and all that we have of value to promote. In this context, Quinton, a biotechnology laboratory in Alicante dedicated to the manufacture of natural seawater-based specialties, is launching, as usual, its calendar for the new year.

After everything that has happened this year, he was keen to stress that we must be more united than ever and have well-defined values, both personally and in the workplace. For this reason, Quinton wanted to reflect in the 2021 calendar the 12 values ​​that drive the company and the laboratory team under the motto “Our values ​​become our destiny: health”

At Quinton, they are aware of the importance of creating a culture of prevention and of taking care of society, its people, the work environment and nature. It is a company that manages to act on almost all the SDGs with actions that take care of the environment. Quinton bases its business model on the well-being of its customers, suppliers and team of people. Under this premise, was born in 2011 its healthy management model, “Wellbeing Laboratory”, a project promoted by the Department of People with Values ​​which already includes more than 90 measures based on three axes: conciliation, sport and well-being.

The 12 values ​​that appear on Quinton’s 2021 calendar are as follows:

Effort. The achievement of a goal or a result is directly linked to the intensity of the effort. Humility: when you build your life project with humility, always understand that of others. Companionship: Working at Quinton is synonymous with companionship, rowing together on this great boat that helps you stay healthy. Tolerance: it is a reciprocal exercise of respect. The best way to take care of our social health. Balance: Life without balance is just survival. Love: Quinton promotes putting aside negative emotions such as hatred, envy, anger, violence, rage … those which greatly limit progress towards a better world. Equity: a distribution of opportunities taking into account the particular circumstances, efforts, sacrifices and needs of each person can be understood as an expression of equity, one of the values ​​most linked to the level of development of a society . Constance: encourage us to pursue our dreams. Out of respect, transmit these values ​​of firmness and perseverance, without losing courage and without getting discouraged. Happiness: happiness and joy are transmitted and this feeling is gold in a business. Creativity: generate new ideas, create ingenious concepts, imagine new challenges. Discovering creativity is a journey of no return. Transparency: in processes, in relationships and in management, they promote the feeling of belonging to a group. Commitment: a return trip.

In the words of Cecilia Coll, head of the Department of People with Values: “This year, we wanted to carry out a project that is specific to us, associating a value to each one, a phrase created by our colleagues themselves. This is the best way to transmit all the values ​​that vibrate in the people who make up the project, values ​​that are renewed and chosen by the whole group ”.

