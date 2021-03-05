The 14F elections did not cause a resumption of infections in Catalonia more than two weeks later

Publication: Thursday March 4, 2021 9:28 PM

It has already been 18 days since the Catalan elections of February 14, an electoral meeting that took place in an exceptional manner, between special measures to prevent coronavirus infections and with a record abstention, in part due to the pandemic.

However, the vote did not cause a resumption of infections there: more than two weeks after the elections, Catalonia has a cumulative incidence of 196.91 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 inhabitants at 14 days, according to the latest report from Health, corresponding to this Thursday.

On the other hand, on February 15 – the day after the elections, since the data is not updated over the weekend – the ministry estimated this indicator at 325.45 cases per 100,000 inhabitants of the region: that is, ie the incidence has decreased by more than 128 points in Catalonia.

In addition, the Generalitat collects on its website a total of 327 cases of COVID-19 this Thursday, March 4, between positive and suspected cases, against 2,565 that there were in 14F. In the tables below these lines you can check the evolution of infections in Catalonia from election day until today, according to the count of Hi, as well as the daily variation of infections during this period ( taking into account the activity of laboratories):

In this sense, the Catalan Secretary of Public Health, Josep Maria Argimon, stressed this Thursday that Catalonia is experiencing “a timid, not very pronounced drop” in cases, although he has confirmed that infections continue to fall in this region. community.

At his Tuesday press conference, Argimon previously explained that of the 18,000 people who were in the polling stations at 14F, only 37 were infected that day or the following 14. As he explained, the Ministry of Health compared this incidence to that of a control group of the same age and place of residence, in which it was higher, 43.

It should not be forgotten that, on polling day, a special time slot has been provided for those infected or quarantined to go and vote, between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. At that time, the members of the polling stations put on personal protective equipment (PPE) to avoid the risk of contagion, while the number of voters at that time was limited.

The truth is that turnout in general collapsed in these elections, the appointment with the fewest voters in its history: only 53.42% of voters turned out to vote, 25.67% less than during the previous call.