The 15.6 “AMD Ryzen 1 TB 8 GB gaming laptop with an Nvidia RTX 3070 – Old Sport Republic

Good news about the French Days 2021: The 15.6 “AMD Ryzen 1 TB 8 GB gamer laptop with an Nvidia RTX 3070 Published on May 27, 2021 at 6:42 pm The French Days of this year are very promising and this home laptop PC Acer from the The Nitro range benefited from a nice reduction, we will tell you about it now!

French days:

The French Days 2021 are open and the promotions are starting to rain! This Acer gaming PC has everything you need to play. It is equipped with an Nvidia RTX 3070 graphics card with 8 GB of memory. The processor is an AMD Ryzen 7 5000 series and 16 GB of RAM. Plus, you can count on the 256GB SSD for a fast PC when performing general tasks. Combined with a 1 TB hard drive, you can store all of your games. For less than € 1,500 you can play all the games of the moment in maximum resolution. Take advantage of the discount on the Acer Nitro 5 AN515 at € 1499.99 instead of € 1799.99 at Darty

Learn more about the Acer Nitro 5 AN515

This PC is equipped with an Nvidia RTX 3070 graphics card with 8 GB of dedicated memory, an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, a 256 GB SSD and a 1 TB hard drive which is more than enough to house your games.

By Matt_Clank, journalist jeuxvideo.com