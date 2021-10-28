the-15-pop-and-rock-albums-to-listen-to-today-(october-2021)

New Yorker Jesse Malin performing in Los Angeles. Chelsea Lauren (WireImage)

The rock middle class shows its power: new albums by Quique González, Lori Meyers or Ángel Stanich. Veterans keep opening their archives with jewels: Neil Young and the Rolling Stones. The confirmation of the talent of the English Rebeca Lucy Taylor and her sophisticated project Self Esteem. And young people with job fillers: the Californian Remi Wolf and the Cuban Cimafunk. These are some of the record high points of this month.

– Quique González, ‘Sur en el valle’

Who is it? The recurring thing is to say that Quique González is the heir of Antonio Vega and Enrique Urquijo. But that stage is over: González has been building his own path since independence for some time, because the way he carries out his career does not fit with that of the music industry.

It’s so good South of the valley? To find the rocker Quique González, you will have to revisit previous works of his. Here is the Madrilenian in his musically appeased version, with the instruments sounding in an absolutely clear way: few rock records so elegant in the treatment of pianos, guitars, harmonicas, organs … González’s increasingly drawn voice tells stories that they are letters that the musician writes to someone (almost always addressed to the second person) about a country and twilight atmosphere. South of the valley makes great music for fall .

– Self Esteem, ‘Prioritise Pleasure’

Who is it? “I was tired of being a sweet straight girl in a pop group.” This is how Rebeca Lucy Taylor justified her departure, after a decade, from the group indie Slow Club. The British declared bisexual and mounted her project Self Esteem, with which she completes her second album, Prioritise Pleasure .

It’s so good Prioritise Pleasure? While the great female pop stars are reconverted to folk indie Introspective (Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lorde…), Rebeca Taylor prefers majestic songs, bombastic choruses and messages of personal self-affirmation. “Be strong,” repeat in several pieces. If Katy Perry is bubblegum pop for dancing and the latest Beyoncé is intricate, Self Esteem is right in the middle: quality and sophisticated pop, sometimes even too much, but at the same time easy to listen to.

– Brian Setzer, ‘Gotta Have The Rumble’

Who is it? The man who rescued a dead genre, the rockabilly, twice: in the eighties with Stray Cats and from the nineties onwards with the Brian Setzer Orchestra.

It’s so good Gotta Have The Rumble? It’s like all the albums by this excellent musician: fun. Rockabilly, swing, Hawaiian music, guitar juggling … Music that immediately puts on a radiant smile.

– Neil Young, ‘ Carnegie Hall 1970 ( Live) ‘

Who is it? A hippy farsighted: Neil Young recorded most of the concerts of his long career. And there are thousands. Did he realize that after decades it was going to be gold? Maybe…

Is it that good Carnegie Hall 1972 (Live )? Forget all the acoustic records you have by Young, whether they are pirates or officers. Because this is the best. In 1972 Canadian he was fired up: he’d already been through Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills Nash and Young, and pursued a promising solo career. He was about to touch the creative sky with Harvest (1972). And I only had 25 years! Accompanied by acoustic guitar and piano, the musician prints another dimension to pieces like Down By The River, Cinnamon Girl or Southern Man . It is an hour and a half of heavenly music, where the Canadian tests songs that he would later include in Harvest, as Old Man.

– Hard-On, ‘I’ m Sorry Sir, That Riff’s Been Taken ‘

Who are they? Veteran and respected Australian band that has been spitting punk in its most playful side since the eighties (with some stops). Attention, nostalgic for the Ramones …

Is it so good I’m Sorry Sir, That Riff’s Been Taken? Tim Rogers, one of the excellent You Am I, has joined the group as singer, who has given a more melodic concept to songs that sizzle with energy. Thus, we find ourselves spasms like Fucked Up Party sharing party with a delicacy like Needles and Pins . Are 32 minutes of rabid and fun music.

– Mikel Erentxun, ‘Friends on duty’

Who is it? Few triumphant Spanish musicians in the eighties maintain a better creative profile than Mikel Erentxun, 64 years, recent Ondas award for his career.

It’s so good Friends on duty? The formula of the album of a soloist forming duets with colleagues to review his career is widely seen and should be approached with caution. All precautions are saved when immersing himself in a work with two conclusions: what a great repertoire Erentxun possesses, both with Duncan Dhu and alone; And how important it is to take these meetings putting emotion and entertainment before commerciality. Except for a couple of pieces (the faded ones with Amaia and Andrés Calamaro), the album leaves a good feeling. Peak moments? Intact, with Quique González; Angel on Fire, with Annie B Sweet; If you go, with Xoel López, or Bordering on eternity, with Angel Stanish.

– Remi Wolf, ‘Juno’

Who is it? A Californian singer from 24 years that he debuted on the long album with this Juno.

It’s so good Juno? Have you seen the video of his song Anthony Kiedis (yes, as the singer of Red Hot Chili Peppers)? If you want a summary of what Remi Wolf is, there it is: colorful, fun, danceable, spontaneous, happy. Everything Juno is like this: pop-soul-funk to make every day Friday night.

– Angel Stanich, ‘Dust de Battiato ‘

Who is it? Cantabrian musician, personal, on his ball, reluctant to interviews, with a piped voice, witty and with a particular world that connects him with the surreal genius of the missed Sergio Algora.

It’s so good Battiato powder ? The disc starts with three pieces that will surely be chorea at next year’s festivals. Infallible songs with generational references: the Extremoduro of Agila, La Bruja Avería, Ronaldo Nazário, Sabrina (not Sabina) … There is social criticism, personal traumas treated with humor (“everyone is against me / everyone is in the wrong”), reckless love affairs and even a piece that Serrat listens to. will provoke a knowing smile (El Arriero, Pt. 2). The last part of the album is less light, but just as interesting. Stanich’s psychedelic world is a good plan to spend many hours listening.

– Various artists, ‘It’s A Good, Good Feeling: The Latin Soul Of Fania Records’

Who are they? Fania Records, the label known for promote salsa and which also gave shelter to groups and soloists that fused Latin rhythms with soul. Bugalú was called and created by Latinos living mainly in New York in the sixties. This album is about that.

Is it so well It’s A Good, Goood Feeling…? An irrefutable track fills than in its full format (there are reduced versions) includes 89 songs, almost five hours of vibrant Latin soul. Some names: Joe Bataan, Ray Barreto, Mongo Santamaría, Bobby Valentin, Fania All Star… First figures of the genre for an album that underlines a musical richness in the sixties to which little attention was paid while the Beatles and the Rolling Stones rampaged. This album puts any type of guateque into orbit.

– Jesse Malin, ‘Sad and Beautiful World’

Who is he? The closest thing to Johnny Thunders, even aesthetically. The New Yorker Jesse Malin began playing in a punk band and for a few years became a rocker and elegant chronicler of the lights and shadows of the city, the breakdown of broken relationships and having a beer alone in a bar and watching to that incomprehensible thing that is the human species.

It’s so good Sad and Beautiful World? More than good. A double disc, balanced between relaxed and agitated pieces. Malin proves that you can record a rock and roll album without a lot of electric guitars, and a lot of piano. Mention to the lyric, rich in intense adventures and with references to indisputable people: Miles Davis, Jim Jarmusch, Tom Waits … Musically for aq uí is Sprinsteen, Joe Strummer, Thunders (of course), Ray Davis… We bet the pay to that Sad and Beautiful World will like one of the protagonists of this list, Quique González.

– Cimafunk, ‘The food’

Who is he? Erik Alejandro Iglesias, Cuban from 32 years resident on the island. Since 2017 calls himself Cimafunk. There he is an idol; in Paris he filled a large venue for three nights; in Spain it has also performed successfully. All this commotion is understood when you listen to his two albums: Terapia, of 2017, and this that now edit, The food .

It’s so good The food? Absolutely addictive. It is as if James Brown and Benny Moré were merged into one person. Funk with Cuban rhythms from a production 2021. Collaborating with George Clinton (let’s greet him standing), Lupe Fiasco, Chucho Valdés, CeeLo Green … Gosadera from the first to the last song. A uplifting sung in Spanish and full of phrases to frame .

– Apartments Acapulco, ‘The Year of the Tiger’

Who are they? Granada, that city where you go into a bar they put a lid on you properly and the waiter tells you that they have a rock band. Apartamentos Acapulco were born there in 2015 and with this album has earned playing in a good handful of festivals.

It’s so good The year of the tiger? For those who miss The Planets of the ninety and first two thousand: those of Super 8, A week in the motor of a bus , Displacement unit … Male and female voices alternate in songs that attack psychedelia, light pop and even flamenco compliments. And the reader will wonder: why listen to Apartamentos Acapulco if Los Planetas is already here? For the same reason that we listened to Oasis when the Beatles were, or Soundgarden when Black Sabbath had already done it long before.

– Andrew Taylor and the Harmonizers, ‘Andrew Taylor and the Harmonizers’

Who is he Scottish singer Dropkick, whose creative spirit leads him to release albums outside the group. Like this one, made during the pandemic.

It’s so good Andrew Taylor and the Harmonizers? It is a delight if you like delicate pop songs with lots of “uuuuu”. Highly recommended for fans of early Teenage Fanclubs and Jayhawks.

Andrew Taylor’s album is not on Spotify, but you can listen to it on Bandcamp by clicking here.

– Lori Meyers, ‘Infinite Spaces’

Who are they? A couple of years ago the people of Granada celebrated 20 years. A career, therefore, very consolidated for one of the mainstays of the indie national and festival season.

It’s so good Infinite spaces? Feel comfortable Lori Meyers with the use of keyboards to the detriment of guitars. They are supported for this decision by some sizzling and relevant pop songs that achieve a stylistic variety so that the album does not decay. Therein lies the hedonism of Present (almost a theme of Duran Duran), the urgency of Punk (another pitch in his career), the almost disco theme (that Nile Rodgers guitar) which is One last dance, or the floating cadence of In the mirror . Another category work signed by Lori Meyers.

– The Rolling Stones, ‘Tattoo You (Super Deluxe)’

Who are they? In the early eighties the Rolling Stones ecosystem imploded. The relationship between the two leaders, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, was not even harsh: it was non-existent. But you had to go on tour. The wheels had to go their way to feed many families and guarantee the vanity bathroom of the protagonists. The miracle came from a secondary and unexpected element, the sound engineer Chris Kimsey, who listened to dozens of hours of recording of the sessions of the previous albums of the seventies: Goats Head Soup, Black & Blue , Some Girls or Emotional Recue . A note of melody here, some guitar chords there, that idea that was left unfinished … From those scraps came the songs of Tattoo You. Curious: for many this patched means the last great album of the Stones. Edited in the version 40 anniversary with bonus content.

It’s so good Tattoo You (Super Deluxe)? The conscientious work of Chris Kimsey did not stop at the discovery of the eleven themes that make up the original album. There was more gold. Nine songs never released before, most typical rock and roll Stonian, successful versions and the primal interpretation of Start Me Up, with reggae rhythm! Also adorning the reissue is a London live show from 1982. If Tattoo You is the group’s last great album, the tour was the last time they were seen fit. Everything, then, is worth it.