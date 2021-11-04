the-17-best-songs-of-current-spanish-indie,-by-lori-meyers

In Lori Meyers’ latest album, Infinite spaces (published a week ago), a song called Punk appears . The lyrics speak of generational references, functioning as a (self) criticism of those who cling to “any past time was better.” “Years go by and we think ‘there are no songs like before’. / And time runs and you visualize that there is nothing interesting,” says the piece. With that philosophy, that of living the music that is billed in the present and that looks to the future, the Granada group has prepared for EL PAÍS a list of songs from the best of the panorama indie-pop current Spanish. “There is a difference between the groups of our generation and those of now: they understand musical fusion much better. Neither is tied to guitars or anything else. They have less prejudice when composing. And they are much fresher ”, points out Antonio López Noni (Loja, Granada, 40 years), singer, keyboards and main composer of a band that has been the mainstay of Spanish indie for two decades.

The singer talks about Infinite spaces: “The previous album was very tedious in terms of production, in which I got involved. So in this I have dedicated myself to compose and write. I also asked Anni B Sweet to help me with the lyrics, an unusual question because I am a person who does not like to be touched by texts. But I thought that with Anni’s help they would get rich. So it was. It has been a very delegating album that I have enjoyed a lot and I have taken weight off my shoulders ”. The keyboards are still present in most of the songs. “They are my passion. I am a frustrated Vangelis. I have loved the world of synthesizers for a long time ”, he points out.

Noni, representing the group, will be the one to guide us through a collection of songs with musicians, many of them Twenty-somethings who just debuted. “We believe that these groups shape the present and the future of indie Spanish. And there is a high percentage of women: they are the ones who are doing the most interesting things ”. This is the selection. The quotation marks that accompany the songs are by the singer of Lori Meyers.

– Anni B Sweet, Alone with the moon: “Anni is the total artist: she composes, produces, interprets… She has a super powerful direct of intensity. Since she started singing in Spanish she has only grown. ”

– La Bien Querida with Alizzz, A kitten: “La Bien Querida composes from intelligence. He has run his career with great consistency. He always does things that are one step further, like this song. And Alizzz’s production takes the subject to a higher level. ”

– Kora, As if nothing: “ A great talent . With only 19 years old, this Catalan makes the samplers, records, composes, interprets … She does everything. I am surprised that with how young he is he has that ability. Because even now, with 40 years, I need help with almost everything. And he also has a great capacity for harmony, as shown in As si nada. ”

– Soleá Morente, I was going to tell you: “Soleá represents a range of possibilities. She is a born explorer, like her father. He has the spirit of investigating and creating, like Enrique. The lyrics of I was going to tell you is wonderful. Besides, it’s from our land, Granada (laughs). ”

– Morreo, Pop nightmare: “ I think there is something by Lori Meyers in this Andalusian duo. I have seen them live and they are very good. I see things from the Spanish music of the sixties in them, like Los Brincos. Every time I see someone with these influences, it gives me a very good vibe. And aesthetically they are very good. You need choruses like the ones that make up them. ”

– Rojuu, Umi: “ He’s going to be someone important within the music from this country, for sure. He’s only 18 years old. ”

– dani, I don’t care: “This 20-year-old from Vigo is an example of new people with a lot of talent. A great songwriter with incredible songs. I think that at the base of I don’t care are the melodies of the Spanish music of the sixties. And on stage it is very good. If you go to see it, you are going to have fun for sure. ”

– Rigoberta Bandini, Too many drugs :“ I love it. I love the melodies, the choruses and the production. I’m looking forward to seeing it live. ”

– Sen Senra, Don’t let me go :“ It’s the future of current music . You feel like a modern integrated listening to it. ”

– Maria Arnal and Marcel Bagés, Fiera de mí: “ Maria’s voice It is something supernatural, it transports you to wonderful places. And Beast of me is pure feeling with a heavenly letter. It is a very modern music, which is out of the guitar-bass-drums formula with which we grew up. ”

– Checopolaco, Something to say: “A guitar song with melodies and a chorus that is very cool. As long as people can go see him, let him go, because he has a fantastic show . Founder of Lori Meyers. So we want it a ton. He has created a label called Lojasound, which is bringing out new interesting people, like Rebote. ”

– Natalia Lacunza, A matter of luck : “It comes from a talent show, that in recent times are opening up musically. And that’s okay. Natalia has very good taste. This song is a good example and the accompanying video as well. She brings a sweet and beautiful voice. ”

– Goodbye Amores, Charlotte: “ An Andalusian duo of girls. They have very yé-yé harmonies. A cool sixties roll. ”

– I don’t know who to kill, You screwed me: “ It’s a duo from Granada formed by girl-boy (Maria and David). It sounds modern to me and with very interesting synthesizers. Maybe I copy something to them (laughs). Languid voice, low to Joy Division. Very good. ”

– Maren, It should be normal: “ It is from Bilbao, it has 19 years and emerged from a talent-show. His album is incredible. With how young he is and how mature he sounds. He expresses a lot of feelings with his voice. He has a lot of taste in music. He is so young that everything that comes will be sensational. ”

– Delaporte, A garden :“ Others who go up. Good songs and a lot of energy. I saw them in concert and was amazed. The spectators went crazy. ”

– Love Question, Lie: “ Young people who make cool music. They are based in Madrid and Lie is a very evocative song. ”